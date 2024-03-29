WATCH: Trevor Zegras loses his cool during loss to Kraken, damages arena property in frustration

The Anaheim Ducks and their young star, Trevor Zegras, found themselves in a frustrating situation Thursday night as they suffered their second consecutive loss to the Seattle Kraken, with a final score of 4-2.

The game prior to this was no less disheartening, with the Kraken shutting out the Ducks with a commanding 4-0 victory. However, it was not just the defeats that added to the frustration but also the events that transpired during Thursday's game.

One particular moment that stood out was when Trevor Zegras received a penalty for cross-checking Kraken winger Brandon Tanev. The incident resulted in officials sending Zegras to the penalty box for a four-minute double-minor.

Zegras received the penalty for actively engaging in a physical altercation with Tanev, which ended with Zegras falling to the ice. Zegras then cross-checked Tanev from behind with his stick, prompting the penalty call.

The frustration boiled over for Zegras while in the penalty box. Fans observed Zegras venting his anger and frustration by breaking the penalty box camera. This act of frustration was captured on video and circulated on X by a fan.

They shared the clip of Zegras damaging the camera, expressing the opinion that such behavior should warrant a fine. While the fan acknowledged uncertainty about the potential consequences, the sentiment was clear – some saw Zegras' actions as unacceptable.

"Video of Trevor Zegras breaking the Roots camera - he should get fined for this behavior (idk if that’s a thing full disclosure just my opinion)," the fan wrote.

Bleacher Report's Open Ice also highlighted the incident, shedding light on the circumstances that led to Zegras' outburst. The frustration of receiving a double-minor penalty during a critical moment in the game likely contributed to Zegras' emotional reaction.

"Trevor Zegras took out his frustration after taking a double-minor in the 3rd by smashing the penalty box camera," B/R posted on X.

Trevor Zegras vents his frustration in Ducks 4-2 loss

Tye Kartye's go-ahead goal in the third period led the Seattle Kraken to sweep the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-2 victory. Jaden Schwartz, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers added power-play goals for the Kraken, who overcame a 2-1 deficit despite allowing two short-handed goals early in the third. Jared McCann's three assists and Philipp Grubauer's 21 saves played crucial roles.

Despite goals from Jakob Silfverberg and Isac Lundestrom, Anaheim's 12 penalties, including eight in the third period, proved costly. Burakovsky and Beniers sealed Seattle's win, extending its winning streak against Anaheim to six games. Next, the Ducks will face the Edmonton Oilers.