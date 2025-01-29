Watch: Tyler Bertuzzi attacks Bolts forward for slamming Connor Bedard into boards

Chicago Blackhawks veteran Tyler Bertuzzi went after Bolts forward Michael Eyssimont for slamming Connor Bedard into the boards during Tuesday's matchup.

In the third period, Bedard took down Erik Černák with his stick while the defenseman was advancing with the puck. Eyssimont didn't like Bedard's play and came to support his teammate by shoving the Hawks star into the board after he touched up.

Tyler Bertuzzi quickly supported Connor Bedard by grabbing Eyssimont and shoving him behind the goal line.

Bedard received a two-minute minor penalty for tripping against Černák. Meanwhile, Bertuzzi and Eyssimont were both given a two-minute minor penalty for roughing against each other.

The matchup ended with the Chicago Blackhawks beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1.

