  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor Bedard
  • Watch: Tyler Bertuzzi attacks Bolts forward for slamming Connor Bedard into boards

Watch: Tyler Bertuzzi attacks Bolts forward for slamming Connor Bedard into boards

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jan 29, 2025 04:01 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn
Tyler Bertuzzi attacks Bolts forward for slamming Connor Bedard into boards. (Image Source: Imagn)

Chicago Blackhawks veteran Tyler Bertuzzi went after Bolts forward Michael Eyssimont for slamming Connor Bedard into the boards during Tuesday's matchup.

In the third period, Bedard took down Erik Černák with his stick while the defenseman was advancing with the puck. Eyssimont didn't like Bedard's play and came to support his teammate by shoving the Hawks star into the board after he touched up.

Tyler Bertuzzi quickly supported Connor Bedard by grabbing Eyssimont and shoving him behind the goal line.

Watch the video here:

also-read-trending Trending

Bedard received a two-minute minor penalty for tripping against Černák. Meanwhile, Bertuzzi and Eyssimont were both given a two-minute minor penalty for roughing against each other.

The matchup ended with the Chicago Blackhawks beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1.

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी