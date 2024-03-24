WATCH: Viral video of Wayne Gretzky emulating wife Janet's dance moves resurfaces

Twitter user @rocketriv recently shared a delightful video featuring none other than hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

In the video, Gretzky is seen wholeheartedly emulating the dance moves of his wife, actress Janet Jones. The clip, originally from X (formerly Twitter), showcases Gretzky's earnest attempt to replicate every step and sway of Janet's dance routine.

The heartwarming video gives us a sneak peek into the lives of Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones. They've been together since they got hitched in July 1988, but they actually met in 1984 and started dating in 1987.

Expand Tweet

Now, we all know Gretzky's a beast on the ice, but this video shows us a different side of him. He's all fun and games, trying to copy his wife's dance moves with so much excitement and finesse.

With the video making a comeback, it's a reminder of how strong Wayne and Janet's bond is and all the happy moments they've shared over the years.

Wayne Gretzky's rare rookie cards: Canadian family's discovery fetches $3.1M at Auction

A family in Canada stumbled upon a treasure trove when they discovered an unopened case of ice hockey cards in their basement office, leading to a windfall of $3.1 million USD at an auction.

The case contained cards from the 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee brand, potentially including over 20 rookie cards of Wayne Gretzky, a legendary figure in hockey history.

The winning bid, made by an anonymous Canadian, amounted to $3.7 million with the auction's premium included. Heritage Auctions, based in Dallas, hailed the find as "the greatest unopened find of the 21st Century," highlighting the potential value of the cards, especially Wayne Gretzky's rookie card, which can fetch substantial sums among collectors.

Given the set's size of 396 cards, Heritage Auctions estimated there could be around 27 pristine Gretzky rookie cards inside the case. The family, described as "ecstatic," hosted a viewing party to witness the bids roll in.

Jason Simonds from Heritage Auctions said (via BBC.com)

"And, I mean, there's no guarantees, but it would be a pretty big statistical anomaly."

The discovery occurred as the father was clearing out his office in Regina, Saskatchewan, with his son. The father, an avid collector, had purchased the case years ago with intentions to open it and sell the cards, but never got around to it.

Originally intended for sale to large stores, the case contained 16 boxes, each with 48 packs of 14 cards, totaling over 10,000 cards. Before auction, all 16 wax boxes underwent authentication.