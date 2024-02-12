WATCH: Wayne Gretzky features in Super Bowl LVIII commercial starring the likes to Tom Brady, Vince Vaughn and others

BetMGM made a splash with its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, enlisting legendary former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, renowned actor Vince Vaughn, and iconic hockey star Wayne Gretzky.

The Sportsbook took a humorous approach, playfully sidelining Brady in the ad with the tongue-in-cheek title:

"Tom has won enough."

The commercial emphasizes that the platform is designed for everyone who loves sports betting and features Vince Vaughn and Wayne Gretzky prominently.

The irony unfolds as Vaughn, known for his charismatic roles such as Jeremy in "Wedding Crashers," takes center stage, enthusiastically recommending the BetMGM Sportsbook to almost everyone, except for Tom Brady.

Vaughn jests in the commercial, sending a clear message that even the illustrious Tom Brady might have reached his winning quota:

"The truth is, you've won too much, Tommy"

The lighthearted banter continues with Vaughn saying:

"Let others have their turn. As long as you're not Tom Brady, you're in."

As the ad unfolds, Tom Brady takes a backseat, allowing former hockey star Wayne Gretzky to steal the show. Gretzky, an icon in the world of hockey, is depicted using the BetMGM app with gusto, further emphasizing the inclusivity of the platform.

While Vince Vaughn playfully excludes Brady, the focus shifts to Gretzky's presence in the advertisement, showcasing the diverse appeal of BetMGM to sports enthusiasts from various backgrounds.

Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's empty-net goal record in Capitals win

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin made history by breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record for the most empty-net goals with his 57th in Saturday's 3-0 win against the Boston Bruins.

The victory ended the Capitals' six-game winless streak. Ovechkin, now 60 goals away from tying Gretzky's all-time career record of 894 goals, scored the record-breaking empty-netter at 19:33 of the third period. Notably, no other player has scored more than 40 career empty-net goals.

Gretzky previously held the record with 56 empty-net goals in 1,487 games, while Ovechkin achieved the feat in 1,394 games. Ovechkin's goal against the Bruins was his 12th of the season, contributing to his overall impressive career statistics, which include being the NHL's all-time leader in power-play goals with 304 and overtime goals with 26.

Despite a slightly reduced scoring output this season, Ovechkin has been on a hot streak, finding the net in four consecutive games.