Watch: Wayne Gretzky receives standing ovation at MSG with wife Janet Jones alongside 

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky was present at MSG for Game 5 as the New York Rangers looked to complete a series win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

Gretzky was accompanied by his wife, Janet Jones, who was sitting alongside him. The MSG honored Gretzky by playing a tribute video on the jumbotron, remembering his time with the Blue Shirts.

When "The Great One" appeared on the big screen, fans in the Garden couldn't contain their excitement and let out a huge scream with a huge round of standing ovations, making it an incredible moment for hockey enthusiasts there.

Watch the video here:

However, Gretzky wasn't the only famous person at MSG for Game 5 between the Rangers and Hurricanes.

Hollywood stars Will Arnett and Jeff Garlin were also present. Arnett was rocking a New York Nicks sweater, while Garlin was spotted wearing a Rangers cap and his camera with him.

Meanwhile, Game 5 ended with the New York Rangers losing 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes, who were once on the brink of a series sweep, secured their second consecutive win and staved off elimination on Monday.

The Hurricanes trail the Rangers 3-2 in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference series. Game 6 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled to return to PNC Arena on Thursday.

Wayne Gretzky reflects on his tenure with New York Rangers

Gretzky joined the New York Rangers in the 1996-97 season after coming off a brief stint of 18 games with the St. Louis Blues.

"The Great One" spent the final three years of his career with the Blue Shirts and played his last game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 1999.

Shortly after he hung up his skates, Gretzky shared his perspective on his time with the Rangers. In his documentary, "Ultimate Gretzky", he described his tenure with the team as the "greatest three years" in terms of people, friendship and atmosphere:

“The thing I found most interesting in New York is that the people are really hard-working, and they just want to see an honest effort,” Gretzky said (via NHL.com). “If you give an honest effort, play to the best of your ability, and play as hard as you can each and every night, the people will back you. That is what I found out about New York."

During his three-year stint with the New York Rangers, Wayne Gretzky picked up 249 points through 57 goals and 192 assists in 234 games.