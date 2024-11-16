WATCH: When 20-year-old Wayne Gretzky broke all-time NHL single season points record

On March 1, 1981, Wayne Gretzky set a new NHL record for most points in a single season. Gretzky played for the Edmonton Oilers then. He broke the old record of 152 points, set by Phil Esposito in 1971.

Gretzky got his 153rd point in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In the second period, Gretzky passed the puck to Mark Messier, which led to a goal for the Oilers, and Gretzky gained an assist. After the play, Penguins’ goalie Greg Millen gave Gretzky the puck, and the Pittsburgh crowd stood and applauded for Gretzky. This was rare for an opposing player in the NHL.

At just 20, Gretzky’s achievement was impressive as it was only his second season in the NHL. He joined the league in 1979 after the NHL and WHA merged. Gretzky soon became one of the top players in the league.

Over the next few years, he set more records and led the Oilers to four Stanley Cup titles (1983-84, 1984-85, 1986-87 and 1987-88). When he retired in 1999, Gretzky had 61 NHL records. He finished with 2,857 career points, the most in NHL history.

Alex Ovechkin is closing in on Wayne Gretzky's 894-goal record

Alex Ovechkin is getting closer to Wayne Gretzky’s NHL all-time goal record of 894. Ovechkin has scored 863 goals, needing 32 more to pass Gretzky. Many thought Gretzky’s record would never be broken, but Ovechkin has proven otherwise.

Ovechkin has been a top scorer for 20 years with the Washington Capitals. He is known for his one-timer slap shot, especially on the power play. He passed Gordie Howe’s 801 goals last year, moving into second place all-time.

This season, Ovechkin has scored 10 goals, showing he still has the skill to compete. He averages 0.60 goals per game, making it possible to break the record this year.

Gretzky praised Ovechkin, calling it a matter of "when' not 'if."

“Listen, it’s not a question of if he’s going to break the record, it’s a question of when is he going to break the record, which is great for the game," Gretzky said, per RMNB on Nov. 6. "It’s positive, and he’s been such a classy player for our sport for so many years, good for him.”

If Ovechkin stays healthy and keeps scoring, it seems only a matter of time before he passes Gretzky.

