WATCH: When Wayne Gretzky scored his first ever NHL goal against Vancouver Canucks in 1979

On October 14, 1979, Wayne Gretzky scored the first goal of his NHL career. The Edmonton Oilers were playing their third NHL game, facing the Vancouver Canucks at Northlands Coliseum.

With just over a minute left in the game, Gretzky scored a power-play goal to tie it 4-4. Vancouver’s goalie, Glen Hanlon, couldn’t stop Wayne Gretzky’s close-range shot. The goal earned the Oilers a draw and gave fans a glimpse of Gretzky’s talent.

Gretzky had 51 goals and 137 points at the end of his rookie season. He tied Marcel Dionne for the league’s scoring lead and won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP. This was the first of eight straight MVP awards in his career.

Before joining the NHL, Gretzky played in the WHA with the Indianapolis Racers and the Oilers. That season, he scored 43 goals and 104 points in 72 games. Gretzky adjusted to the NHL easily, scoring seven points in his first five games.

Many assume Gretzky scored the Oilers’ first NHL goal, but that was Kevin Lowe. Lowe’s goal came earlier that season, with Gretzky assisting.

Wayne Gretzky retired in 1999 as the NHL’s all-time leader in goals (894), assists (1963), and points (2857). His first NHL goal started a career that redefined hockey.

Alex Ovechkin chasing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal scorer record

Wayne Gretzky holds the NHL record for most career goals with 894. His record has stood for nearly 30 years. Alex Ovechkin is now chasing that record and is second on the all-time list. Ovechkin has scored 866 career goals and is 28 goals away from equalling Gretzky’s record tally.

Ovechkin has been scoring quickly this season, with 13 goals in 17 games. If he keeps this pace, he might break the record by the end of the season. Ovechkin’s one-timer from the left circle remains one of the most effective shots in hockey. At 39 years old, his consistency and ability to stay healthy have kept him in the race.

The all-time top scorers list also includes other hockey legends. Gordie Howe is in third place with 801 goals. Jaromir Jagr is fourth with 766 goals, followed by Brett Hull in fifth with 741 goals.

Wayne Gretzky’s record was once thought to be untouchable. However, Ovechkin has made it a reality through hard work and will likely break the record this season. Fans are counting the days until the Washington Capitals captain will ascend as the NHL’s all-time goal leader.

