Watch: Wil Bateman spurs "Let's Go Oilers" chant at RBC Canadian Open sporting Connor McDavid's jersey

Connor McDavid's jersey found its way into the hands of professional golfer Wil Bateman at the RBC Canadian Open. A video shared by the Edmonton Oilers on X (formerly Twitter) shows Bateman in the middle of a golf match and a fan tossing him McDavid's jersey.

With quick reflexes, Bateman catches the jersey and seamlessly tosses his golf club back to the fan in a moment of spontaneous exchange. What follows is a heartwarming scene, as Bateman, now wearing the Oilers jersey, strolls among the crowd, and suddenly fans begin chanting:

"Let's Go Oilers."

Connor McDavid stays calm before Game 6 in Western Conference Final

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid remains composed as his team faces a crucial Game 6 against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, with the opportunity to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.

“Everybody knows what’s at stake, obviously, but we’re preparing like a normal game day. Things feel pretty regular around here,” McDavid said (via NHL.com)

With 29 points in 17 playoff games, he leads by example on the ice. McDavid acknowledges the need to adapt to Dallas' playing style, particularly the team's tendency to stretch wingers high and punt pucks into the neutral zone. However, the Oilers have made key adjustments, nullifying the Stars' rush game and gaining control of the series.

He said:

“Dallas plays a little bit of a different game. They play maybe a little bit of a longer game than we’ve seen just in terms of stretching wingers out high. They rim a lot of pucks. They punt a lot of pucks out into the neutral zone, so we’ve got to adapt to that.

"I thought early on in the series they were maybe catching us maybe in between and getting some looks off the rush, but since then, I think we’ve done a good job of understanding what they’re trying to do and limiting that.”

Despite the significance of the moment, McDavid doesn't project confidence or set an example intentionally; for him, it's just another day at the rink.

“....It does feel just like a regular game day, If there was any sense of nerves or anxieties, maybe you would say something. But I’m not sensing anything," McDavid said.

The prospect of winning a conference final at home adds to the excitement for Connor McDavid and his teammates, who relish the opportunity to play in front of their fans.