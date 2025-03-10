Watch: Will Borgen takes down Luke Kunin in retaliation for hit on Vincent Trocheck

The Columbus Blue Jackets took a step further in their quest to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2020 NHL "Bubble" at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They defeated the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, a dominating 7-3 final that improved their record to 31-24-8; the Rangers fell to 31-27-6.

However, one key moment during the game had Rangers fans on their feet despite the lopsided score. In the second half of the third period with the score out of reach, Blue Jackets forward Luke Kunin hit Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck from behind with a questionable hit.

That drew a response from New York's Will Borgen, who dropped the gloves against Kunin in retaliation for the hit and in defense of his teammate.

Both players landed several solid right-handed punches before Borgen eventually got the better of Kunin, dragging him to the ice before being separated by the officials and sent to their respective penalty boxes.

Both the Blue Jackets and Rangers are right on the cusp of a postseason spot, but after their victory, the Blue Jackets were able to put some distance between themselves and their competition.

Both teams traded goals in the first period, as Justin Danforth scored his seventh goal of the season only to have the Rangers respond with a goal from former Columbus forward Artemi Panarin.

The Blue Jackets scored twice in the second period to take a 3-1 lead thanks to a pair of tallies from Adam Fantilli; once again, the Rangers had the response and knotted the score after a pair of shorthanded goals (on the same penalty, no less) from Brayden Schneider and Chris Kreider.

Late in the period, the Blue Jackets restored the two-goal lead with goals from Mathieu Olivier and Dante Fabbro; they took a 5-3 lead into the second intermission.

Columbus then pulled away from New York in the final frame, getting a hat trick goal from Fantilli along with another tally from Olivier.

Goaltender Daniil Tarasov made 32 saves on the 35 shots that the Rangers fired his way. It was a rough afternoon for Jonathan Quick, who allowed all seven goals against and finished with a .778 save percentage.

