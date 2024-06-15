Watch: William Karlsson's wife Emily announces gender of their second child in adorable post

On Saturday, Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson and his wife, Emily, shared exciting news with their fans. Emily Karlsson first announced on Instagram on June 8th that they were expecting their second child. In a heartfelt post, she expressed their happiness about Baby Karlsson #2 joining their family in December.

Trending

On Saturday, Emily posted a video on Instagram to reveal the gender of their next child. The video, initially grey, shows their son, Beckham William Karlsson, walking to his parents with balloons. The video color changes to blue as Beckham hands them the balloon, revealing Baby Karlsson #2 is a boy.

Emily Karlsson said on Instagram she was surprised to find out it was another boy. She felt this pregnancy was different and even dreamed of a girl. She shared her excitement about Beckham having a younger brother so close in age, imagining them as lifelong friends.

Emily with her kid and husband revealed the gender of her second baby

The couple who started dating in 2017 tied the knot on July 23, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. In May 2023, Emily and William Karlsson welcomed their first child, Beckham William Karlsson. Emily Karlsson shared the news joyfully on Instagram:

Beckham William Karlsson born May 12th, 2023 at 1:33am. Our big, strong healthy boy weighing 8lbs 2oz. You’re Pappa’s Twin! We love you more than you’ll ever know."

William Karlsson's partner Emily shared her hormonal acne struggles during her first pregnancy

In September 2023, Emily Karlsson shared her struggle with hormonal acne. She said that it even impacted her mental health. She shared her story during an Instagram Live session with esthetician Alexandra Sherman.

Karlsson detailed how her severe acne began after she stopped taking birth control at 25 to start a family.

"I struggled with hormonal acne and cystic deep, terrible acne and it all started once I decided to get off the birth control pill. I think obviously birth control regulated my hormones for as much as it could," Emily shared (via Karla Renic of Yahoo).

"Then I started noticing a couple of months after being off the pill that my skin started to get worse and worse."

Emily Karlsson admitted to exacerbating the issue by picking at her skin, which caused scars. She started short-term medication before her July 2022 wedding but had to pause it during pregnancy. And that's when the acne returned.

William Karlsson supported and helped Emily through that period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback