WATCH: William Nylander has a gala time with his dogs at Leafs' outdoor practice

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander had an unforgettable time at the team's outdoor practice session. But it wasn't just about honing his hockey skills.

Nylander was fully geared up and accompanied by his furry companions, his beloved dogs, sharing some quality moments with his canine friends, cuddling and sitting with them on the ice.

Sport Chek's outdoor practice sessions at Nathan Phillips Square were a unique treat for hockey lovers. From Feb. 8-10, fans enjoyed numerous free hockey pursuits. As there was limited room, fans were asked to come early.

Over the weekend, there were a bunch of activities like the PWHL Toronto Skills Match, the Blue & White Old-Timers Game from YETI and the Rogers Watch Party.

It was all happening on Activation Alley. With food, drinks, autographs and ice skates available, hockey fans had a blast.

Mitch Marner and William Nylander slam refs over controversial non-call on Mason Marchment hit

Mitch Marner and William Nylander shared their annoyance regarding an arguable non-call during their Wednesday evening game with the Dallas Stars.

Just 20 seconds separated the key goals Marner and Nylander netted in the third period, leading to a 5-4 win for the Leafs. But attention was steered to a tardy hit from Dallas forward Mason Marchment on Leafs defender Jake McCabe.

Speaking to TSN's Mark Masters post-game, William Nylander didn't mince words, labeling Marchment's hit as 'dirty':

"obviously a dirty play."

The forward expressed his disappointment:

"The puck wasn’t even there. So, kind of upset about that non-call."

Mitch Marner echoed Nylander's sentiments, describing the non-call as "mind-boggling" and questioning why it wasn't penalized:

"I don’t know, man. That’s one that’s a little bit kind of mind-boggling that it doesn’t get caught."

Even Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe expressed shock at the lack of penalty, highlighting the severity of McCabe's injury. Keefe emphasized the importance of player safety and hinted at potential league intervention.

With the NHL Department of Player Safety potentially reviewing the hit, the Leafs await further action. Meanwhile, the team remains focused as they gear up to face the Ottawa Senators next, aiming to build on their momentum and continue their climb up the standings.