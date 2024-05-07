WATCH: WWE star CM Punk troll Maple Leafs after their NHL Round 1 exit

WWE superstar CM Punk couldn't resist taking a shot at the Toronto Maple Leafs after their disappointing first-round playoff exit. Just two days after the Leafs were eliminated in overtime of Game 7 by the Boston Bruins, Punk mocked the team for their repeated playoff failures.

As Punk was making his entrance on Monday Night Raw, he spotted broadcaster Jackie Redmond backstage.

"How about those Maple Leafs, Redmond?" Punk shouted, referencing Toronto's loss.

A Chicago native, Punk is an avid fan of the Blackhawks NHL team and never misses a chance to troll their rivals.

The Maple Leafs have won just one playoff series since 2004. Despite taking a 3-1 series lead over Boston, Toronto collapsed and allowed the Bruins to force a Game 7, which they lost 2-1 in overtime. It was another gut-wrenching playoff defeat for Leafs fans.

After Raw went off the air, Punk said:

"There's always next year," he told Redmond about the Leafs' chances. "You should expect better from the Leafs," Punk added.

When Punk was exiting, Redmond said:

“I’ve never hated you more.”

Punk replied:

“Is it because I'm paid tens of millions of dollars a year and I don't deliver?,” he said, sarcastically mocking the Maple Leafs performance.

Exploring the reasons behind Maple Leafs’ elimination

The Toronto Maple Leafs were once again eliminated early from the Stanley Cup playoffs, falling to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the first round.

The Leafs have now lost four straight Game 7s against Boston. Examining the playoff exit reveals several factors that contributed to Toronto's downfall.

The Leafs struggled to make the Scotiabank Arena a fortress, losing six consecutive home games before securing a win in Game 6. The inability to capitalize on home-ice advantage proved costly.

Despite being the second-highest scoring team in the regular season, the Leafs' offensive prowess disappeared in the playoffs. They scored more than two goals in just one of their last 14 postseason games, highlighting a concerning trend.

The Leafs' power play, which ranked seventh in the regular season, sputtered in the playoffs, converting only once in 21 opportunities. The lack of production during crucial man-advantage situations hindered their ability to swing the momentum in their favor.

Injuries and absences of star players Auston Matthews and William Nylander disrupted the team's rhythm. Nylander missed the first three games due to migraine, while Matthews sat out Games 5 and 6. Goalie Joseph Woll's late scratch in Game 7 further compounded the team's challenges.

The Leafs' bottom-six forwards struggled to contribute offensively, with only two goals coming from outside the top-six.