WATCH: Young Panthers fan in walking boots screams his cheers for team hosting Stanley Cup Final

In yesterday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, a young Panthers fan stole the spotlight. Despite being in walking boots, 13-year-old Ethan was there cheering on his team with all his might. Sports reporter Giselle Espinales shared a video on X/ Twitter. The video shows Ethan's support for the Panthers.

In the video, Ethan's scream of enthusiasm spoke volumes. When asked about his presence despite his condition, Ethan shared the importance of the moment in his life. He shared that he's been a fan since birth in 2011 and couldn't contain his excitement to witness his team in the Stanley Cup Final.

"This is a monumental moment in my life. I have been here since day one of my birth, 2011, and I just can't wait to see my team happily host the cub. Let's go," Ethan said.

Despite facing physical challenges, he didn't let anything deter him from supporting his favorite team Florida.

Florida emerged victorious in Game 1. They defeated the Edmonton Oilers with a score of 3-0 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday. The teams are set to face off again in Game 2 at the same venue on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The game is set to broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, and CBC.

Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov praises his team's third-period efforts

Florida Captain Aleksander Barkov noted their third-period performance. He pointed to the team's efforts despite holding a 2-0 lead.

“I think our third period was definitely our best, for sure, I know it was 2-0 for us, but we still tried to play in our zone and kept building on that. It was good after the first two periods that we played a good third,” Aleksander Barkov said (via NHL.com)

Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky's early saves helped steady Florida before they dominated the third period, limiting the Oilers' chances.

Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl praised Florida's ability to defend a lead.

“It’s a good team, They know how to play with a lead. They did a good job in the third,” Draisaitl said.

The Panthers sealed the win by denying the Oilers any late-game comeback opportunities, even with Edmonton pulling their goalie. Forward Eetu Luostarinen credited the team's focus and effort.

“I think we’ve been building our game,” Luostarinen said. “We came out a little slow in the first period, but we did a good job of just focusing on playing as five and playing hard.”

The Florida have excelled in finishing games throughout the playoffs, outscoring opponents in the third period. Barkov attributed their success to confidence, hard work, and belief.