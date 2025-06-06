Watch: Zach Hyman exchanges fist bumps with teammates in tunnel celebration after Game 1 against Panthers

Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers started off the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Final on the right foot, defeating the Florida Panthers 4-3 in overtime in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

Ad

After the thrilling victory, Hyman was seen congratulating his teammates in the tunnel and exchanging fist bumps despite not being able to play due to injury.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hyman injured his wrist during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars, resulting in a dislocation that needed surgery. Hyman will miss the remainder of the playoffs; however, the veteran winger has still been traveling and supporting his teammates throughout their playoff run.

Earlier in the playoffs, Hyman called it "really emotional" when Oilers star Leon Draisaitl FaceTimed him after the team won the conference final.

"It meant the world. It caught me off guard. I was crying. It was really emotional. You just feel so much a part of the team. For them to do that in that moment meant a lot." Hyman said Wednesday.

Ad

Ad

Hyman plans to provide support or any help he can from the sidelines. The Oilers currently hold a 1-0 lead over the Panthers, with Game 2 set for Friday night in Edmonton.

Adam Henrique on why winning the Cup for Zach Hyman is a major motivation for the Oilers

Adam Henrique emphasized that winning the Stanley Cup for Zach Hyman is a big motivating factor for the team. Henrique recognized the important role Hyman has played for the team, not just during games but also as a leader in the locker room.

Ad

"It's there. It's a big reason for us to win for him, with him not being able to play. This is all you want, is to play in this moment. Obviously, he was there last year but he's not going to be there this year.” Adam Henrique said. (per NHL.com)

He highlighted Zach Hyman's physicality, net-front presence, and importance as a great person, all of which will be missed during his absence. Even with Zach Hyman sidelined, Henrique said the team is fired up to fight for him.

Prior to his injury, Hyman had an impressive playoff performance, racking up 11 points in 15 games. He also had a solid regular season, tallying 44 points—including 27 goals—in 73 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama