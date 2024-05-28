Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner faced harsh ͏criticism from Barstool Sports founder ͏Dave Portnoy following the Oilers' 5-3 defeat to the Da͏llas Stars in Ga͏me 3 of th͏e Western Confere͏nce final on Monday. Despite holding a 2-0 lead at the first intermission, the Oilers͏ allowed the Stars to stage a come͏back.

Jason Robertson scored a hat-trick, with his third goal coming with eight minutes remaining in the third period. That put ͏Dallas ahead ͏for goo͏d before an empty-netter͏ sealed their victory, giving them a 2͏-1 s͏eries lead.

Portnoy took to X to express his frustration with Stuart Skinner's effort on Robertson's third goal:

"Watching Skinner makes me want to puke. Oiler fans deserve more. Listen, this is a game that the Oilers just could not blow in their own barn. Up 2-0, give it up 2-2, then tie it up 3-3.

"But this goal, Skinner what are you doing? You're all twisted around, just hold the post. This is the worst goalie play I've ever seen. Just make yourself big, and hold the post."

Expand Tweet

Portnoy didn't hold back, likening Skinner's play to amateur levels:

"He's twisting. He's doing calisthenics. This might be youth hockey stuff. You can't even play in the all with that. I mean, just disgusting. You f**king disgusting."

The Oilers dominated the first period, but the Stars took control in the second. In the third period, Edmonton blinked first, with Robertson's goal banking off Skinner from behind the net.

Skinner, who had stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 2, had an 8-4 record with a 2.65 GAA and a .890 SVV over his last 12 starts in playoffs.

Stuart Skinner and Connor McDavid reflect on momentum shift and missed opportunities in Game 3 loss

Stuart Skinner and Connor McDavid shared their thoughts following the Edmonton Oilers' loss on Monday. Skinner, who made 17 saves, was frustrated by the goal that turned the game.

According to The Edmonton Journal, Skinner explained:

“I thought he was going to shoot five-hole, so I went down, he got me to bite. He went around and banked it off me. I tried my best in the quickness of the situation, but Robertson was able to make a nice play. It’s something I have to save.”

The Oilers had Dallas on the ropes after a dominant first period. However, the second period saw a dramatic shift.

“We let off the gas a little bit and when they got rolling, they kept rolling,” Skinner admitted.

“Once they got momentum we were just watching them kind of do their thing. We allowed them to do what they wanted for the majority of the second period.”

Connor McDavid, who scored a goal and had an assist in the first period, shared similar frustrations.

“We had a really good start, obviously, and I’m not sure where those 10 or 15 minutes come from,” McDavid said.

“But that’s as bad as we’ve been in the playoffs. We gave them a chance to get back in the game. And when we came back to tie it we just don’t find a way.”

McDavid emphasized the importance of momentum in the playoffs.

“Playoffs are about momentum swings and when you don’t have it you have to wrestle it back.”

As they prepare for the next game, the Oilers will need to address these issues and find a way to maintain their focus and energy throughout the entire match.