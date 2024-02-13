"Way to bury your goalies": Fans speculate Jack Hughes taking a dig at other Devils goalies after Nico Daws' 27 saves in Kraken win

The New Jersey Devils beat the Seattle Kraken in an exciting game, with Jack Hughes scoring and assisting a goal. But it wasn't only his play that got Devils' fans talking. His words after the game also created some buzz.

Hughes said:

"When we get the saves, it’s much easier to win."

It raised eyebrows and sparked speculation among fans. Many interpreted it as a subtle jab at his teammate Vitek Vanecek, who was sidelined due to a lower body injury and illness.

Vanecek, the regular starting goaltender for the Devils, had been absent from the lineup, allowing Nico Daws to shine in his first start since Jan. 25.

Nico Daws shone bright, blocking 27 shots, and scoring a win for New Jersey. The victory snapped out their two-game downswing. Daws' brilliant show, along with Hughes' puzzling statement, has left fans wondering if unseen rivalries or competitions are simmering in the team.

"Wow way to bury your goalies," tweeted one.

Jack Hughes' motive is still a mystery, but his words have sparked debate among Devils fans. As the season unrolls, the spotlight will focus on the relationship among Hughes, Vanecek and Daws.

Jack Hughes leads Devils to win over Kraken

The Devils were quick off the mark, Tyler Toffoli scored at 13:36 in period one in a fast break. A huge slap shot during a power play ended a dry spell of 24 opportunities. Their early success set the game's pace, with New Jersey keen for more goals.

Just 48 seconds into the second period, Jack Hughes pushed ahead. He came back from a previous upper-body injury to add a point, making it 2-0. A clever steal and pass from Erik Haula put Hughes in a spot to land a perfectly aimed shot, bouncing it off the Kraken goalie's helmet. Next, a follow-up shot by Dawson Mercer added another to the tally, making the score 3-0.

However, it wasn't just the Devils' offense shining bright; goaltender Nico Daws proved to be a formidable force between the pipes, denying Yanni Gourde's breakaway attempt with a crucial blocker save, preserving their three-goal lead.

Seattle broke through in the third period, with Will Borgen cutting the deficit to 3-1 with a well-placed wrist shot from the right circle at the 10-minute mark. Despite the late surge from the Kraken, the Devils maintained their composure and held on for the win.