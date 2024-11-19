"Way crazier now" - NHL players reveal shocking abuse from fans with booming hockey gambling industry raising stakes

Since 2018, the rapid growth of sports betting has transformed the NHL, increasing revenue and enhancing fan engagement. However, this shift has also brought some drawbacks.

Several NHL players have reported experiencing abuse from fans who were upset about losing their bets. In interviews with The Athletic, these players shared their experiences.

"People on social media are way crazier now because they have more skin in the game. I think that’s for all sports," one player told The Athletic,

According to the American Gaming Association, sports betting in the U.S. earned $10.92 billion in 2023. Since the 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowing states to legalize betting, hockey fans nationwide have started placing wagers.

“When you ruin a guy’s parlay or something, that’s real." another player shared his experience. "I got one last game where someone bet on my shots. He messaged me: ‘You f—ed my parlay!’”

Legal betting has brought positives, like increased sponsorships and more fan interest. However, it has also caused issues for players. Many face toxic interactions online when their performance affects bets.

To protect players from disgruntled fans, the NHL must address these challenges. Managing the rise of sports betting responsibly is necessary.

Rising concerns for NHL amid an unprecedented rise in sports gambling in the USA

In 2023, the U.S. sports betting industry saw a record $10.92 billion in revenue, a 44.5% increase from 2022. This was driven by a 27.8% rise in the total handle to $119.84 billion, along with a 9.1% win percentage for sportsbooks.

The addition of five new legal betting states—Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Nebraska and Ohio—contributed to the increase in revenue. Ohio became a major player, earning $936.6 million in revenue. Combined, the five states brought in $1.49 billion.

New York led with $1.697 billion in revenue, while New Jersey and Illinois also surpassed $1 billion for the first time. The fourth quarter of 2023 was the strongest, bringing in $3.41 billion, a 30.8% increase from 2022.

The rise in sports betting has impacted the NHL just like other leagues in North America. However, players facing increased challenges from fans is also a concerning issue. The NHL will need to manage the benefits of sports betting while addressing its negative effects.

