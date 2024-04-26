"Wayne Gretzky of announcers": Jon Cooper sings high praise of legendary announcer Bob Cole who recently died

During the post-game media interaction, Tampa Bay Lightning HC Jon Cooper expressed deep admiration for Bob Cole, who recently passed away at the age of 90.

Bob Cole breathed his last in St. John's, Newfound Island. He was known for his passionate commentary, especially during Saturday night games, and his famous catchphrase "Oh, Baby!" became a beloved part of his play-by-play broadcasts, endearing him to fans and players alike.

Before wrapping up his press conference, Jon Cooper shared a heartfelt story about how Cole's passion and commentary influenced his love for the game of hockey. Cooper expressed that his career in coaching would not have been possible without the inspiration he gained from listening to Cole.

Cooper likened Bob Cole to the "Wayne Gretzky of announcers" (via Gabby Shirley of BallySportsFL) and said:

"He's the Wayne Gretzky of announcers. My passion for this game is built on what Bob Cole said and, every night watching Hockey Night in Canada, I'd turn that thing on at 5 o'clock just to hear his voice."

Cooper also recounted a special moment in 2018 when he had the privilege of meeting Cole in Montreal before his retirement. Here's what he said:

"I had the pleasure in 2018, he was going to retire the next year, and he came down to Montreal. He was such a wonderful man and, in the sacred grounds of the Bell Centre in Montreal after a pregame skate, it was just the two of us and he took me upstairs in the gondola in Montreal where he called the games and I got to put a headset on where he called the games."

Recalling Bob Cole's last-ever commentary

Bob Cole's enduring presence in the world of hockey was truly remarkable. Even into his mid-80s, he maintained a deep connection to the game that he loved.

Cole's passion for hockey never waned, and the fact that he could still evoke chills in himself, while entering the broadcasting room speaks volumes about his dedication and love for the sport.

Cole served as the voice of "Hockey Night in Canada" for decades. He announced his last game during a Toronto Maple Leafs versus Montreal Canadiens matchup on April 6, 2019.

Cole's contribution and enduring legacy in the realm of Canadian hockey led to his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996.