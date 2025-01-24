"Wayne Gretzky for commish", "Not soon enough": Hockey fans react to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's confirmed retirement in 'a couple of years'

NHL fans have shared mixed reactions after it was confirmed that Commissioner Gary Bettman plans to retire in "a couple of years," per The Athletic. Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold has shared that the NHL’s executive committee is already looking for a successor.

Bettman has been the NHL's first commissioner since February 1, 1993. His leadership focused on growing the game in the U.S., managing labor disputes, and expanding the league.

Gino Hard shared the news on X, following which several fans gave their opinions on Bettman's retirement.

"Not soon enough," one fan wrote, showing frustration with Bettman’s leadership.

“So when he dies then. Way to quiet quit and get my hopes up at the same time. Wayne Gretzky for commish!” Another fan joked.

"Dont knnow why the hate for Gary.. The NHL has been a consistently stellar league," a fan questioned.

While some fans want change, others speculate who will take over when Gary Bettman retires. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Everyone celebrating not realizing that the owners and Gary are just gonna pick Gary 2.0 and nothings gonna change" a fan shared.

"Those of us who knew how the NHL was run prior to his regime are grateful for his tenure," another fan shared.

"He is one of the biggest reasons the game isnt growing at the rate it should. His blackouts are ridiculous and I will be happy to see him go on that alone," a fan mentioned his concern.

"Hopefully the next commish makes a salary state/province tax adjustment... Ridiculous that some teams still have ~15% more signing power because of taxes," one fan shared his opinion.

Gary Bettman talked to the committee about his departure: "Can't do this forever"

Gary Bettman will complete his 32nd year as NHL commissioner in Feburary and is now 72 years old. However, Bettman has not decided when to retire but has discussed his eventual departure with the NHL’s executive committee. He talked to the Board of Governors meeting in Florida about his plans.

“I raised the specter that at some point this is something the league is going to have to deal with because when you’re dealing with a CEO who has been doing this as long as I have, it’s a more complicated process,” Bettman said, via The Athletic. “But the only discussion (was)... at some point the league is going to have to deal with the reality that I can’t do this forever.”

Under Gary Bettman’s leadership, the NHL grew from 24 to 32 teams and expanded into the Southern U.S. The league is now worth nearly $7 billion in nearly three decades.

