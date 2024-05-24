Wayne Gretzky compares Edmonton Oilers' current and past playoff squads

Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky compared the current Edmonton Oilers squad to previous playoff lineups. Gretzky pointed out that he felt this year’s team was much better than the club that went to the Conference Finals two years ago.

Wayne Gretzky offered the following insights during the TNT broadcast prior to game 1 of the Oilers-Stars third-round matchup:

"I think they have more depth. With the addition of Ekholm, Holland did a great job."

The Great One went on to underscore the Oilers’ improved defensive play:

"And they’re playing a lot smarter defensively. Look at some of the shots Vancouver had. I think they only had one game in the seven over 25 shots."

Gretzky concluded:

"Goaltending and defense eventually win you Stanley Cups."

Expand Tweet

According to Wayne Gretzky, the Oilers have a good chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. They have two major offensive weapons in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Hence, their improved defensive game could help the Oilers claim Canada’s first Cup since 1993.

But first, the Oilers need to get past the Dallas Stars. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals kicks off tonight at the American Airlines Center.

The Oilers will look to take the first game, giving them an edge over the Stars. But as Wayne Gretzky pointed out, key players like Mattias Ekholm will need to be at the top of their game in this series.

Time for Connor McDavid to join Wayne Gretzky

The Hockey News ran an interesting story before the Oilers faced the Vancouver Canucks in game 7 of their second-round matchup. The piece highlighted how it was time for Connor McDavid to win a Stanley Cup.

The article pointed out how Wayne Gretzky won his first Stanley Cup in his fourth NHL season. Similarly, other greats like Sidney Crosby, found success early in their careers.

However, it’s been nine years for McDavid, and he hasn’t reached the finals yet. In that regard, the time has come for McDavid to match his individual success with team success.

He might require to win more than one Cup in order to be placed alongside current NHL greats like Crosby and Jonathan Toews or perhaps all-time greats like Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, and Gordie Howe.

This season could be McDavid and the Oilers’ best chance to win the Cup. They were close two years ago, falling in the Conference Finals to the Colorado Avalanche. This year, as Gretzky pointed out, they have a deeper team.