Wayne Gretzky and his family get special shout-out from Alex Ovechkin after winning ESPY award

Alex Ovechkin thanked Wayne Gretzky and his family after receiving the ESPY for "Best Record-Breaking Performance." He couldn’t attend the event in person but shared a video message.

Ovechkin broke Gretzky’s long-standing NHL record of 894 career goals after he scored his 895th goal on April 6 against the New York Islanders. By the end of the 2024–25 regular season, Ovechkin's goal tally has reached 897, just three short of 900. Gretzky had held the record since 1994 and was in the arena when Ovechkin tied the mark with goal number 894.

In the video, Ovechkin said:

“Hey, everyone. I’m sorry I can’t be there, but I’m back home and getting ready for next season. I just want to say a huge thanks to all the fans. Your support means everything to me and my family. To my coaches and teammates, and the entire Capitals organization, thank you for all your support. We accomplished something special this season and we did it together.”

He then gave a special mention to the former record holder.

"A special thank you to Wayne Gretzky and his family for always being there for me," Ovechkin added.

He ended the message by thanking those closest to him. He said:

“To my wife, kids, and whole family, thank for your everything. See you soon, guys. Take care.”

Alex Ovechkin was drafted first by the Washington Capitals in 2004 and has since spent his entire career with the team. In the 2024–25 season, he scored 44 goals and 73 points. He finished the season tied for third in goals across the league and held a +15 rating.

In the playoffs, he recorded five goals and one assist over 10 games. He started strong with a three-point performance in Game 1 against Montreal but did not register a point in the second-round series against Carolina. His average playoff ice time was around 17 minutes.

Wayne Gretzky on Alex Ovechkin’s 894 goals

Wayne Gretzky was in the arena when Alex Ovechkin tied his all-time goals record of 894. Speaking during the game, Gretzky said (via NHL.com):

“When I was breaking Gordie Howe’s record, he was there. I said two years ago that if Alex gets close to my record, I’ll be here.”

He praised Ovechkin’s contribution to hockey and added:

“He’s been nothing but a champion.”

He also said:

“I’m so proud that we’re tied. I can live with that for 24 more hours.”

Gretzky shared what his father once told him. He said:

“Be as proud of the guy that breaks your record.”

Two days later, Alex Ovechkin broke that record, and Gretzky shook hand.

