Wayne Gretzky flames Paul Bissonnette's Oilers-Panthers prediction as NHL on TNT crew make landslide picks for Stanley Cup Finals

Wayne Gretzky took aim at Paul Bissonette for his Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Finals prediction. Gretzky and Bissonnette are hosts on the NHL on the TNT panel and after the Oilers eliminated the Dallas Stars in six games, the crew gave out their Stanley Cup Finals prediction.

Gretzky played for the Oilers from 1978 until 1988 and won four Stanley Cups with the team. So, to no surprise, Gretzky is backing Edmonton to win, but he took a shot at Bissonnette, who is picking Florida.

Bissonnette: "I hope it goes seven, and I think it's Florida's year. Top-to-bottom, they are the better team; maybe the back end is the bottom pairing. They are going to have to play their best hockey if they are going to have a chance. Let's be serious here."

Gretzky: "Who did you pick for the last series?"

Bissonnette: "I picked Dallas in 6."

Gretzky: "So we are going to listen to him? My problem is that I live in Florida so I admire what the Panthers have done, I respect their players and I think their coaching staff is amazing. Their owner is a friend of mine. I don't even have to say who I'm pulling for; everybody knows."

Who is favored to win the Stanley Cup?

The Florida Panthers are favored to beat the Edmonton Oilers and win the Stanley Cup, according to DraftKings. Florida is a -130 favorite, which implies a 56.5% chance of winning the Cup, while the Oilers are +110 underdogs.

Although the Panthers are favored to win the Stanley Cup, Wayne Gretzky is going with his former team to win the Stanley Cup.

Stanley Cup Finals 2024 schedule

The full Stanley Cup Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Oilers at Panthers, June 8, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Oilers at Panthers, June 10, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Panthers at Oilers, June 13, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Panthers at Oilers, June 15, 8 p.m. ET

Game 5: Oilers at Panthers, June 18, 8 p.m. ET

Game 6: Panthers at Oilers, June 21, 8 p.m. ET

Game 7: Oilers at Panthers, June 24, 8 p.m. ET