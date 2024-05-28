The Edmonton Oilers missed a prime opportunity to take the lead in their NHL Western Conference Finals bout with the Dallas Stars, but Wayne Gretzky did not miss the chance to troll them for it. They took an early two-goal lead in the first period before collapsing in the second period.

The legendary hockey player did give Dallas credit, saying that part of the reason for the collapse was the excellent coaching and play the Stars exhibited, but he still got his jabs at Edmonton in.

"You have a great first period, but you gotta give the Dallas Stars credit ... They were calm, cool. The best players, the whole team came to life in the second and third period ... Edmonton played like Bob Hope in the first period and then no hope in the second period," Gretzky said.

After getting out to that two-goal lead, they surrendered three goals in the second period and eventually gave up five. It was a perfect opportunity to put Dallas down in the series, and they failed. Now they have their backs against the wall instead of the other way around.

Wayne Gretzky not alone in lamenting poor Oilers' second period

Wayne Gretzky isn't the only one who remarked on the Oilers' collapse. Their chances in the game faded after giving up three goals in just over three minutes. Gretzky took a hilarious route for the criticism, but star Connor McDavid was a little more brutal in his assessment.

“We had a real good start obviously, but I’m not sure where those 10-15 minutes come from, that’s as bad as it’s been throughout the playoffs. We obviously give them a chance to get back in the game and we came back and tie it after two and we just don’t find a way," McDavid said.

Connor McDavid echoed Wayne Gretzky's sentiment

The Oilers still have more opportunities to rectify this. The next game on the docket is not an elimination game, and Edmonton is far from out of this series.