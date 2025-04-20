  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Wayne Gretzky
  • Wayne Gretzky loses trust in Toronto Maple Leafs, predicts Lightning vs Oilers Stanley Cup Finals

Wayne Gretzky loses trust in Toronto Maple Leafs, predicts Lightning vs Oilers Stanley Cup Finals

By ARJUN B
Modified Apr 20, 2025 04:43 GMT
NHL: APR 06 Capitals at Islanders - Source: Getty
Wayne Gretzky loses trust in Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Getty

The 2024-25 NHL season has been full of surprises, just like Wayne Gretzky's changing predictions for the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ad

Gretzky originally predicted a rematch of last year’s championship series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. However, he has now revised his forecast, anticipating a showdown between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Oilers instead.

Speaking on NHL on TNT, Gretzky expressed his waning confidence in the Toronto Maple Leafs:

"I'm off the Leafs bandwagon," he stated bluntly.

When pressed by co-host Paul Bissonnette to explain his reasoning, Gretzky elaborated:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Because I just think Tampa Bay is a better team right now. I think going in there under less pressure and less of a microscope than Toronto — I think it's going to be a great series, Toronto–Tampa Bay in the semifinal. But I got Edmonton and Tampa Bay in the final.”
Ad

When Bissonnette mentioned to Gretzky that he’s starting to lose faith in the Oilers and asked him to help change his mind, Gretzky responded by saying:

"Let me think, 97 (McDavid), how hard was that," referring to the dominant performance of the Oilers' star player, Connor McDavid.

However, Bissonnette pushed back on Gretzky’s take as he believes Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche is the best player right now. He also predicted a Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Maple Leafs and the Avalanche.

Ad

As the playoff progresses, hockey fans will eagerly await the unfolding of these predictions.

Fans chime in on Stanley Cup Finals predictions

Like the NHL's top analysts, fans also joined the conversation and shared their predictions for the upcoming Stanley Cup Finals.

One fan, weighed in on the matter on social media, writing,

"Tampa vs Vegas will age well,"
Ad

Another fan chimed in, recalling a previous prediction made by Paul Bissonnette, saying:

"Didn't @BizNasty2point0 pick @LAKings over @EdmontonOilers on @spittinchiclets?"
Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Oilers have been loaded managing, I’m hoping you’re gonna all regret your changes (except wayno)" one fan wrote.
"Avs,stars game announcers love the stars" another fan wrote.
"What's the point having @BizNasty2point0 on your crew ? No matter what, he's always sucking the Leafs a**. Enough of this shit !" a user commented.
Ad
"Vegas isnt making it past the first rd brothers" another user wrote.

With the first round of the playoffs just kicking off, there is still a long way to go before the Stanley Cup Finals.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications