Wayne Gretzky loses trust in Toronto Maple Leafs, predicts Lightning vs Oilers Stanley Cup Finals

The 2024-25 NHL season has been full of surprises, just like Wayne Gretzky's changing predictions for the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ad

Gretzky originally predicted a rematch of last year’s championship series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. However, he has now revised his forecast, anticipating a showdown between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Oilers instead.

Speaking on NHL on TNT, Gretzky expressed his waning confidence in the Toronto Maple Leafs:

"I'm off the Leafs bandwagon," he stated bluntly.

When pressed by co-host Paul Bissonnette to explain his reasoning, Gretzky elaborated:

Ad

Trending

“Because I just think Tampa Bay is a better team right now. I think going in there under less pressure and less of a microscope than Toronto — I think it's going to be a great series, Toronto–Tampa Bay in the semifinal. But I got Edmonton and Tampa Bay in the final.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Bissonnette mentioned to Gretzky that he’s starting to lose faith in the Oilers and asked him to help change his mind, Gretzky responded by saying:

"Let me think, 97 (McDavid), how hard was that," referring to the dominant performance of the Oilers' star player, Connor McDavid.

However, Bissonnette pushed back on Gretzky’s take as he believes Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche is the best player right now. He also predicted a Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Maple Leafs and the Avalanche.

Ad

As the playoff progresses, hockey fans will eagerly await the unfolding of these predictions.

Fans chime in on Stanley Cup Finals predictions

Like the NHL's top analysts, fans also joined the conversation and shared their predictions for the upcoming Stanley Cup Finals.

One fan, weighed in on the matter on social media, writing,

"Tampa vs Vegas will age well,"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan chimed in, recalling a previous prediction made by Paul Bissonnette, saying:

"Didn't @BizNasty2point0 pick @LAKings over @EdmontonOilers on @spittinchiclets?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Oilers have been loaded managing, I’m hoping you’re gonna all regret your changes (except wayno)" one fan wrote.

"Avs,stars game announcers love the stars" another fan wrote.

"What's the point having @BizNasty2point0 on your crew ? No matter what, he's always sucking the Leafs a**. Enough of this shit !" a user commented.

Ad

"Vegas isnt making it past the first rd brothers" another user wrote.

With the first round of the playoffs just kicking off, there is still a long way to go before the Stanley Cup Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama