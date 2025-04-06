Wayne Gretzky makes feelings known as Alex Ovechkin breaks his all-time NHL goal record

Alex Ovechkin is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer. The much-anticipated chase of Wayne Gretzky's 894 career goals has officially reached its end. Ovechkin tallied his 895th career goal with a snipe of a wrist shot past Ilya Sorokin on a second-period power play at UBS Arena.

Spittin' Chiclets shared on X (formerly Twitter) the moment on the ice when Wayne Gretzky congratulates Alex Ovechkin and his family as a passing of the torch for the new goal scorer champion.

"We're here today to celebrate this guy here, number 8. I can tell you firsthand, I know It is hard it is to get to 895. 895 is pretty special. My congratulations to not only Alex, his mom and dad, his family, his wife, and kids. When I broke the record, my two kids were about the age of his boys. So it's reminiscing for me, and I'm so happy that two of my boys are here tonight. But there's nothing better than the National Hockey League.

"They say records are made to be broken, but I'm not sure who's going to get more goals than that. It's the greatest game in the world. I want to congratulate every organization the Commissioner and the League, and to the referees who do such a great job," Gretzky said (0:01).

"I said I'd be the first guy to shake your hand when you broke the record. I wore this pin. One last thing before Alex speaks. One of the great things about my setting the record Coleen Howe bought my wife a beautiful gift and a wonderful note. And we know how the legacy of hockey passes down, but so does it with the families and the wives.

"So my wife has something very beautiful for his lovely wife that we want to pass on. But Mr. Leonis, congratulations. And when I set the record, they bought me a Rolls-Royce. So you got your work cut out," Gretzky added.

A special moment to have Gretzky in attendance and on the ice to celebrate Alex Ovechkin breaking his what was once thought of as untouchable record.

The Great 8 will now be hunting now 900 career goals before the end of the 2024-25 regular season. More importantly, he will be chasing his second Stanley Cup in two weeks time when the Capitals begin postseason play as the likely number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will look to finish the game off with a comeback celebration as they trail the New York Islanders 3-1 in the second period.

