Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin scored his 894th career goal in their 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the Capital One Arena on Friday night. Ovechkin scored twice in the game to tie the all-time career goals mark.
In attendance was the Great One, Wayne Gretzky, whose record Ovechkin is poised to break. During the TV broadcast, Gretzky was asked about how he felt regarding Alex Ovechkin’s tremendous accomplishment.
The Great One had this to say about Ovechkin's impressive feat:
“This is what the game’s all about. Alex has been great for the game, great for Washington. Great for his own country. It’s wonderful.”
Gretzky’s heartfelt comments underscore the passing of the torch that is set to take place at any moment when Alex Ovechkin scores his 895th career goal. Gretzky referenced the singular occasion with the following comments:
“I’m proud of him.”
Gretzky concluded his thoughts by stating:
“I’m proud of what I accomplished. And, you know, that’s what makes our game so wonderful.”
With the Washington Capitals having six games remaining in this year’s regular-season schedule, Alex Ovechkin will have plenty of opportunities to pass the Great One before focusing on the postseason.
Alex Ovechkin scores twice in Caps' win over Chicago Blackhawks
Alex Ovechkin had a whale of a game on Friday night, scoring twice in the Capitals' 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Ovechkin opened the scoring in the first period, notching his 40th of the season at the 3:52 mark. Here’s a look at Ovechkin's first tally of the night:
Ovechkin ripped a pass in front of the Blackhawks’ net to give the Caps a 1-0 lead. More importantly, Ovechkin scored his 893rd career goal.
Then, fittingly enough, Ovechkin got his second of the night at the 6:13 mark of the third period on the power play. The goal proved to be the game-winner.
Let’s take a look at the record-tying marker:
Ovechkin, as he has done for so many years, blasted a one-time from the slot to give the Caps the go-ahead goal and tie Gretzky’s career mark.
The goal was Ovechkin’s 41st tally of the season. Ovechkin’s two-goal effort moved him to just one behind the Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander, who sits in second. The Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl leads the league with 52 goals.
Overall, Ovechkin’s momentous night underscored the Capitals’ resilient win, while cementing the club’s lead atop the Eastern Conference with 107 points.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama