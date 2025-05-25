Wayne Gretzky makes his thoughts clear on $69,000,000 Panthers star's injury absence amidst 3-0 lead against Hurricanes

Wayne Gretzky spoke about Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart during Saturday’s NHL on TNT broadcast. Reinhart missed Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final due to a lower-body injury, and the Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 without him. They now lead the series 3-0.
Reinhart, who is on an eight-year, $69,000,000 contract, was injured in Game 2 after a low hit from Sebastian Aho. He left the ice and didn’t return, and coach Paul Maurice said later that Reinhart is day-to-day.
Gretzky said that Reinhart is one of the league’s best players.
"I know everybody's saying the right things, next man up, and we'll put this guy in and we're comfortable with him, but Reinhart is one of the best players in the National Hockey League," Gretzky said. "He's a two-way player. He takes face-offs and kills penalties. He's tremendous on the power play.
"It's going to be hard to replace a guy like that. They're going to need everybody jumping in. One guy just doesn't replace Reinhart, though."
Jesper Boqvist replaced Reinhart in the lineup. He played on the top line with Aleksander Barkov. Boqvist had one goal and two assists in the game. He also finished with a plus-four rating.
Reinhart leads the Panthers with 43 goals this season (39 in the regular season and four in the playoffs). He has scored 11 points in 14 playoff games. During the regular season, he had 81 points and played a key role on special teams.
Boqvist has scored two goals and three assists in ten playoff games. He was a healthy scratch before Game 3 but filled in well.
The Panthers are one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final.
Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk took revenge for Sebastian Aho's hit on Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk took matters into his own hands late in Game 3. At 10:30 in the third period, with Florida leading 6-1, Tkachuk went after Sebastian Aho. It appeared to be retribution for Aho’s earlier hit on Sam Reinhart.
Tkachuk first backchecked Aho near center ice. Then, as Aho skated towards the boards by the Panthers' net, Tkachuk pushed him, grabbed him and brought him down. But soon, referees stepped in and stopped the fight.
Tkachuk received a roughing penalty and a game misconduct. Tkachuk wasn’t going to let Reinhart’s injury go unanswered.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama