Wayne Gretzky, Matthew Tkachuk to join Donald Trump's new Initiative alongside Triple H, NFL commissioner, and other sports pros

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky will be among the high-profile professional athletes to join US President Donald Trump’s President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Ad

In an executive order signed on July 31, President Trump ordered the revocation of previous iterations of the council and the creation of a new one, which would align with the administration’s health agenda.

Among the numerous athletes invited to join, Matthew Tkachuk and Wayne Gretzky join other elite-level athletes like wrestler Triple H, Harrison Butker, Jack Nicklaus, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was also included in the list of notable figures.

Ad

Trending

Puck Empire @puckempire LINK Matthew Tkachuk and Wayne Gretzky headline President Donald Trump's Presidential Council on Sports and Fitness.

Ad

However, NFL star Saquon Barkley has publicly announced he has declined the invitation to join the council. Barkley cited a busy schedule as the reason for his withdrawal.

The council’s aims are part of President Trump’s Make America Healthy Again agenda. The council will focus on promoting health and nutrition in public schools, along with the reinstatement of the Presidential Fitness Test.

The actions will be coordinated as a means of emphasizing healthy and active lifestyles. While it’s unclear what role Matthew Tkachuk and Wayne Gretzky could play in President Donald Trump’s initiative, they will certainly have plenty of input.

Ad

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to join Matthew Tkachuk, Wayne Gretzky on President Donald Trump’s council

NHL Commissioner Gary Battman will be among the high-profile athletes headlining President Trump's newly formed Council on Sports and Fitness - Source: Imagn

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will be joining Matthew Tkachuk and Wayne Gretzky on Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Bettman, like NFL Commissioner Goodell, has been deeply involved in efforts to support local communities.

Ad

In particular, a new piece released by The White House on August 1 highlighted how the Trump administration looks to restore “tradition to college athletics.” That’s a key statement as the NHL and NFL attract a significant number of young athletes via the NCAA.

It’s worth pointing out that Gary Bettman, along with Wayne Gretzky and Matthew Tkachuk, have been consistently involved in promoting youth sportsthroughout the United States and Canada, both at a national and grassroots level.

Ad

Gretzky has often been cited as the most important reason why hockey exploded in the United States. Meanwhile, Tkachuk has been part of the Florida Panthers' back-to-back championship squads, further helping to promote hockey in non-traditional markets.

Ultimately, President Donald Trump’s initiative will hopefully find support among the American public given the high-profile athletes behind it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama