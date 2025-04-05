Wayne Gretzky playfully taunts Alex Ovechkin for turning down empty net goal opportunity to break all-time scoring record

Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record with two goals against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. He scored his 893rd goal in the first period and added his 894th in the third. The second goal came on a power play and gave the Capitals a 4-3 lead.

Ovechkin passed up a chance for his 895th goal late in the game. He chose not to shoot into an empty net, allowing rookie Ryan Leonard to score his first career goal.

Wayne Gretzky was at the game and spoke with reporters afterward. He reacted to Ovechkin’s choice with a joke.

“I’m so proud that we’re tied. I can live with that for 24 more hours,” Gretzky said.

He laughed and mentioned Leonard’s empty net goal.

“I felt really bad for that youngster who had the breakaway in the empty net.”

Ovechkin explained his decision simply.

“I tell him I don't want the empty net,” he said.

Gretzky had a quick reply.

“OK. I’ll take every empty net goal I can get, and I know you would too,” he joked.

A reporter reminded Gretzky that he once said the record wouldn’t be broken. He smiled and answered:

“Well hold on a second, he hasn’t done it yet. Can you give me 34 more hours?”

Alex Ovechkin has 41 goals in 60 games this season. He has played 1,486 NHL games, all with the Capitals. Ovechkin’s first NHL goals came in 2005 against Columbus goalie Pascal Leclaire. He has scored against 182 different goalies.

Alex Ovechkin's performance helped Caps beat the Blackhawks

Alex Ovechkin's strong two-goal performance helped the Washington Capitals beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Friday. He finished the game with a rating of one after playing 20:27 minutes.

"I’m still a little shaking and still can’t believe it," Ovechkin said, after tying Wayne Gretzky's 894 goal record, via AP News. "It’s history. It’s great for the game. It’s great to do it here. It’s special."

Ovechkin scored the first goal at 3:52 of the first period on a one-timer. Tyler Bertuzzi tied it 1-1 at 13:55 with a goal at the right post.

Frank Nazar made it 2-1 for Chicago early in the second period from the slot. Martin Fehervary tied it 2-2 by knocking in a loose puck. Philipp Kurashev scored ten seconds later to give the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead. Dylan Strome tied it 3-3 in the third period when the puck deflected in off a defender.

Alex Ovechkin gave Washington a 4-3 lead on a power play at 6:13. Ryan Leonard scored into an empty net to make it 5-3. John Carlson had three assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves.

