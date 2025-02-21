Wayne Gretzky rewards Team Canada with a special gift following 4 Nations final triumph over USA

Wayne Gretzky knows a thing or two about winning for Canada. The Great One led his country to gold at the Canada Cup in 1984, 1987, and 1991.

On Thursday night, he was in attendance to watch Team Canada get its revenge on Team USA at the 4 Nations final. Following Saturday night's heartbreaking 3-1 loss to the Americans, Canada came back to win the one that really mattered. Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner which sealed a 3-2 win in the championship game to silence TD Garden.

For a tournament that many predicted to be a no-hitter with little intensity, the players proved otherwise and put on a great show. They showed how much it meant when celebrating the victory. It was revealed after the game that Wayne Gretzky bought hats for all of Team Canada with the message "Be Great" on them.

BR Open Ice shared some photos on X (formerly Twitter) of the players repping the all-red caps gifted by Gretzky as they celebrated the win.

It was certainly a special moment for the whole team to know that one of the all-time greats was supporting them and their country at the 4 Nations final.

Canada fans weren't thrilled with Wayne Gretzky's pregame entrance

While the hats were a nice touch, Wayne Gretzky received some backlash online for his entrance onto the ice during the pregame ceremonies at the 4 Nations final.

Gretzky was Canada's honorary captain for the game. He came out from Team USA's tunnel, gave all of the players a thumbs up, and wished them luck as he walked past their bench.

He also received a chorus of boos walking onto the ice, adding to an already strange situation. Canadian fans understandably so were not happy with Gretzky.

"Wayne Gretzky just gave Team USA thumbs up. Don't like that one bit," one fan wrote.

To make it even more strange was the fact that Gretzky was not wearing anything to represent Canada. The Americans' honorary captain, Mike Eruzione was donning a Team USA jersey as he pumped up the crowd pregame.

The Brantford, Ontario native has been scrutinized in recent months for an appearance at Donald Trump's inauguration among other things. Last night's appearance as Canada's honorary captain only drew more criticism.

