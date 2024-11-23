Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma Gretzky drops couples picture with boyfriend Stone Eby in cowboy hats

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky’s youngest daughter, Emma Gretzky, is dating SMU Mustangs tight end Stone Eby. The couple recently enjoyed a trip to Fort Worth, Texas.

On Friday, Emma shared a picture from Hotel Drover in Stockyard known for its western-themed cowboy culture. She posted a mirror selfie in the hotel lobby, which was decorated with Christmas trees.

Both Emma and Eby sported cowboy hats. Eby wore a dark blazer over a checkered shirt with light blue jeans and black cowboy boots. Emma, meanwhile, donned a brown suede jacket over a black top, casual light blue jeans and a brown handbag with a chain strap.

Eby reposted Emma’s story on his Instagram, adding three red heart emojis to the picture.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Emma Gretzky celebrates 2-year anniversary with boyfriend Stone Eby

Emma Gretzky and Stone Eby have been dating since November 2022. Earlier this week, the couple celebrated their second anniversary with special posts on Instagram.

Emma shared a carousel of pictures on the occasion and wrote:

“2 years down! Happy you and me day I love you❤️”

One of the images showed the couple dressed up for a night out, with Eby in a cowboy hat and suit, and Emma in a black outfit with high-heeled boots. In a black-and-white image, the couple could be seen sharing an embrace. The third image showed Eby leaning against a lamppost in a cowboy hat and a dark suit.

Emma also shared a picture of Eby tending to a brown horse standing in a green field. Another snap showed the couple in black outfits and cowboy hats vibing to the music at an outdoor party. In the final slide, Eby can be seen sitting inside what appears to be a cottage, wearing a camouflage jacket and looking outside the window.

The SMU Mustangs tight end also shared a special post celebrating their two-year anniversary.

In the caption, he wrote:

“730 days with my best friend.”

One of the pictures featured the couple dressed in evening wear sharing a hug, while another showed Emma standing outdoors in a black outfit. There was also a cozy photo of Emma holding a small dog, likely during a workout, and a lively concert shot of the couple smiling in a crowd.

In another snap, the couple posed at a restaurant, with Eby in a cowboy hat and Emma stylishly dressed in a black outfit. Emma was also seen horseback riding in one of the shots. Other pictures showed her cuddling with her dogs in a car, a fun scene with two pigs, and a raccoon near a shed.

