Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma links up with ITF tennis player Shale Bouchard in Fort Worth Stockyards

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma linked up with ITF tennis player Shale Lione Bouchard in Texas. On Friday, Emma reposted a picture of the two together from the Fort Worth Stockyards on Instagram stories.

In the picture originally posted by Bouchard, Emma can be seen wearing a tan cowboy hat, a brown suede jacket, a dark lace-patterned top and blue jeans, paired with a black handbag. Shale opted for a darker brown baseball cap, a tan long cardigan, a strapless brown top, and light blue jeans, completing the look with a brown bag.

via Instagram /@emiliagretzky

Shale Lione Bouchard is a 23-year-old tennis player from the United States. According to the International Tennis Federation, Bouchard has participated in several junior singles events since graduating from IMG Academy in 2020.

Emma Gretzky played tennis at the college level as a student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Her boyfriend Stone Eby has also been a college athlete and played tight end for the SMU Mustangs. Eby, originally from Flower Mound, Texas, was a three-star recruit and first-team all-district selection in high school. He joined SMU in 2021.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughters Emma and Paulina celebrate new year together

NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s daughters Paulina and Emma celebrated New Year’s Eve in Aspen, Colorado. Paulina hosted the event with her husband and pro golfer Dustin Johnson. The gathering included Paulina’s brother Trevor, sister Emma, and Emma’s boyfriend, Stone Eby.

Paulina shared highlights from the celebration on Instagram, captioning the post:

“New year loading…”

One photo showed Paulina and Dustin pouring champagne into a towering display of glasses.

Paulina wore a $340 Parker open-back bodysuit, $545 Tami Coulotte pants, and $2,800 Eva over-the-knee boots by Kahite on the occasion and shared pictures from the event on her Instagram. Dustin Johnson wore a black puffer vest, black sweater, black pants and gray sneakers.

Emma Gretzky wore a denim jacket over a black mini-dress with bold-patterned cowboy boots. Stone Eby dressed in a white sweater, black pants, white sneakers and a baseball cap.

The event featured special gold-themed decor. After the party, the group went skiing in Aspen and shared photos of themselves in winter gear on the slopes. Emma and Stone reposted some of the photos on their Instagram stories.

Paulina also celebrated her 36th birthday with a family gathering where her parents, Janet and Wayne Gretzky, and brothers, Ty and Trevor were in attendance, but Emma was absent from the event.

