Wayne Gretzky’s son Trevor drops 1-word tribute to Pat Maroon’s retirement

Legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s son Trevor dropped a special message for veteran Chicago Blackhawks player Pat Maroon. Maroon played his final NHL game during the Blackhawks’ last home game of the season on Saturday.

Trevor posted a one-word reaction on Instagram congratulating the veteran on hanging up his skates after an incredible career.

“Legend!!!” Trevor wrote.

(Credit: IG/@tygretzky)

The original post had been shared by the NHL on Instagram to honor Maroon.

“After 848 NHL games, three-time #StanleyCup champ @pattymaroon is officially hanging them up. ❤️ Congrats on the great career, Big Rig!”

Maroon was part of the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning St. Louis Blues and also won the trophy with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. He became only the fourth player in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup three years in a row with two different teams.

Maroon has also played with the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild and Boston Bruins.

"Yeah, I'm grateful for this game and grateful for all the organizations that I was a part of playing in this league and grateful for my teammates that were along the way, the trainers, and everyone that was part of it," Maroon said via NHL.com. "Honestly, I'm foggy right now, I don't know what to say."

The left wing has scored 126 goals and has 197 assists in 848 career NHL games across 14 seasons.

Chicago Blackhawks honor Pat Maroon during his final game

The Chicago Blackhawks also honored Pat Maroon during his final game against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. During the first-period timeout, they played a special reel featuring the most memorable highlights of the forward’s career.

"I've been fortunate to do what I love for a living for a long time," Maroon said via ESPN. "As I look back on my career when this is all done, I'm going to look back on the bad times that I went through in Philly to where it got me to where I'm at today.

"As of right now, my focus is family. My wife's due any day now. So we're going to focus on that, focus on getting back to Tampa, getting settled in and kind of digesting everything and what our next step is."

The 37-year-old Pat Maroon had signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Blackhawks as a free agent last summer. After being chosen by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2007 NHL draft, he made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in the 2010-11 season.

