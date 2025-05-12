Wayne Gretzky's son Ty shares heartwarming Mother’s Day tribute to mom Janet and wife Sara

Ty Gretzky, son of Wayne Gretzky, shared a warm Mother’s Day message for his wife and mother. Ty and Sara tied the knot on February 29, 2020, in Brooklyn, New York. It was a modern Gatsby-style wedding. They have two daughters, Sicily and Vienna, born in 2021 and 2023.

He posted a photo of his wife, Sara, with their three children.

“Happy Mother's Day Sara Gretzky our whole world,” he wrote.

Ty also shared a message for his mother, Janet Gretzky. He posted a story showing Janet with his daughter.

“Happy Mothers Day Honey we love you so much,” he wrote.

via Instagram @tygretzky

Wayne Gretzky and Janet met while he was a guest on Dance Fever. They became a couple in 1987. A year later, they got married in Edmonton, Canada. The wedding was big and was called Canada’s “Royal Wedding.” They have five children: Paulina, Ty, Trevor, Tristan and Emma.

Ty once played hockey like his father, but chose a different path. He studied at Arizona State University.

Wayne Gretzky's son Ty shared sweet Christmas moments with daughters Sicily and Vienna

On December 25, Ty Gretzky shared Christmas photos of his daughters, Sicily and Vienna, on Instagram. He posted a picture of them with the caption:

“My whole world. Merry Christmas 🎄❤️.”

Sicily wore a black plaid dress with a white collar and a bow. She had her arm around Vienna, who wore a red shirt with a cartoon bear on it.

Ty also reposted several Instagram stories from his wife, Sara. One showed their Christmas tree with multicolored lights and gifts underneath. Vienna was seen walking toward the tree and crouching near the presents.

In another story, Sicily wore an Anna costume from Frozen and walked outside in the snow. Sara captioned it:

“It’s been a lot of character work.”

Vienna was shown unwrapping gifts in her pajamas. Sara wrote:

“Vie sleeping until 8 and having her own unwrapping session extremely on brand.”

Ty shared on IG @tygretzky

Sara also posted a photo of the snowy woods from their deck. She wrote:

“It doesn’t get better. Merry Christmas.”

Another story showed both girls sitting by the fireplace watching Frozen. One last post showed Sicily holding an Elsa doll dressed in her Frozen costume.

Ty shared on IG @tygretzky

The pictures and stories gave a sweet look at Wayne Gretzky's son Ty's quiet family holiday.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

