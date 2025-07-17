Wayne Thomas cause of death: How did former NHL goalie, coach and executive die at age 77?

Former NHL goaltender, coach, and executive Wayne Thomas has passed away at the age of 77 after a battle with cancer.

The San Jose Sharks, where Thomas spent a significant portion of his post-playing career, confirmed his passing on Wednesday. He died at his home in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Born in Ottawa, Thomas played in the NHL from 1973 to 1980. He suited up for the Canadiens, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers.

Following his playing days, Thomas moved into coaching, serving as an assistant with several NHL teams, including the Rangers, Blackhawks, Blues and Sharks. He also had head coaching roles in the International Hockey League with clubs in Salt Lake City and Peoria.

In the mid-1990s, Thomas transitioned into management with the Sharks. He remained with the organization until 2015. Over nearly 20 years, he played a major role as assistant general manager and vice president of hockey operations. Thomas also oversaw the development of the team’s AHL affiliates.

NHL reacts to Wayne Thomas's death

The NHL community is mourning the loss of Wayne Thomas. Fans on social media shared memories and condolences upon hearing the news of his passing. One fan wrote,

"So very sad to hear this. Wayne Thomas was a solid goaltender, but also a first rate gentleman and one of the nicest people I came to know during his time with the Rangers. RIP."

Another fan wrote,

“I remember Wayne with the Rangers late 70’s back up to John Davidson”

Here are some more reactions:

"Ah man, saw Wayne tend the nets for the Rangers way back when. RIP" one fan wrote,

"Wayne was a good friend in high school in Ottawa. He was an tremendous athlete. He excelled at not only hockey but baseball (catcher and short stop) basketball (point guard) and football (quarterback)." another fan wrote.

"RIP, Thomas was part one of the best front offices in Hockey with Dean Lombardi and Doug Wilson." a user commented.

"Every chat with Wayne was memorable and you always left with a true sense of his love for the game. Condolences." another user wrote.

Wayne Thomas leaves behind a legacy that will be deeply missed across the NHL community, having made a meaningful impact as a player, coach and executive throughout his career.

