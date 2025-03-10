“We are Bostonians now and forever”: Brad Marchand pens emotional farewell note for Bruins fans after being traded to Florida Panthers

The Boston Bruins bid farewell to their captain Brad Marchand in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline last week. The former captain, who is now with the Florida Panthers, is bidding them farewell. He took out a full-page ad in the Boston Globe to speak to the team and the fans.

He said, via the Boston Globe, that he's thankful that Boston took him in when he was just a young Canadian trying to make it in the top hockey league:

“You allowed me to achieve my dream of playing in the National Hockey League and winning the Stanley Cup. For this I am forever grateful.

"You also embraced me from day one and immediately brought me into your family. Since that time, I have become a husband and a father to a beautiful family. My family is now your family: We are Bostonians now and forever."

Despite moving on to be with the defending Stanley Cup champions, Marchand will forever be tied to the Boston Bruins, and he's going to identify as a member of the community long after despite not being from there originally and now living in a totally different state.

Brad Marchand reflects on captaincy after Boston Bruins trade

Brad Marchand won't be the captain of the Boston Bruins anymore. He's also not going to serve in that role for the Panthers, who are captained by Aleksander Barkov currently.

Brad Marchand is currently hurt (Getty)

He called the chance to do that for the Bruins the "greatest honor" of his life, saying it was a "privilege to wear the Spoked B over the past 16 years." He added in his full-page ad:

“Boston will always be a part of me, and it will always be a part of my family. There are far too many people I want to thank to be able to include in this short note, but just know how grateful I am for the time I spent in Boston playing for the Bruins."

Marchand has yet to make his Panthers debut because he is currently out while dealing with an injury. He's expected to miss two weeks and be back well before the playoffs.

