Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's passionate speech following the Game 2 loss against the LA Kings in the Round 1 playoff series appeared to have a significant impact on the team by boosting their confidence and fostering a winning mentality.

McDavid's impassioned words reflected his exceptional leadership and unwavering determination to inspire his teammates. In Game 3, the Oilers showed the belief and motivation instilled by every word spoken by McDavid in the dressing room.

A loss in Game 3 would have placed the team in a tough position. However, the Edmonton Oilers overcame the obstacles and secured an emphatic 6-1 away win to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Here's what Connor McDavid said in his passionate speech in the locker room:

"If this year has taught us anything, it’s that when we stick together like brothers and we work together and we stick with it, we can f**king do anything. We brought ourselves back from the f**king dead this year and it’s a credit to everybody in this room”

The Oilers have a history of overcoming adversity. Looking at the start of their underwhelming 2023-24 regular season, when HC Jay Woodcroft was dismissed, doubts loomed over the team's playoff prospects.

The Oilers navigated through the rough patches and emerged stronger. Connor McDavid's speech served as a poignant reminder to the team of their ability to persevere through tough times and come out on top.

The Edmonton Oilers are at their strongest and one game away from clinching a spot in the second round following a Game 4 1-0 win over the LA Kings on Sunday night.

How Connor McDavid and Co. pushed LA Kings to the brink of elimination

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers beat the LA Kings 1-0 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in their Round 1 series on Sunday.

Evan Bouchard was the only scorer in the game, who put the Oilers up 1-0 through a powerplay goal at 11:49 of the second period on Leon Draisaitl's assist.

Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner continued with his fine form and made 33 saves, securing his first career shutout victory in the process. The Oilers will look to wrap up their series against the LA Kings when Game 5 returns to Rogers Place in Edmonton on Tuesday.