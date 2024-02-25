"[We] can win a seven-game series against anyone": Patrick Kane projects confidence in Red Wings ahead of Stanley Cup playoffs

Patrick Kane extended his point streak to seven games, contributing a goal and an assist in the Detroit Red Wings' 6-1 win over the St. Louis Blues, extending their winning streak to four games.

Amid this impressive performance, Spittin' Chiclets shared a video where Kane expressed his confidence in the Red Wings' depth, shedding light on the team's potential as they approach the playoffs.

"Obviously a lot can happen, but we put ourselves in a good spot. And I think we feel pretty confident about our group," Patrick Kane said in the media conference.

"It'll be a big couple of weeks here. We never know what happens at the trade deadline, but just to kind of put ourselves into a position where we feel like we can make a run to the playoffs"

The former Chicago Blackhawks first overall also highlighted the strength of the Red Wings roster.

"And I've said this before, I think it's a group in here that can win a seven-game series against anyone. So there's a lot of potential, a lot of depth. I think that's what we had on teams I was on in Chicago, a lot of depth," Kane said.

Patrick Kane's belief in the team's depth becomes evident as he emphasizes the unpredictable nature of the game.

"Anyone can step up on any given night. If you do that and you have a team like that, then you can win series," Kane added.

Expand Tweet

Patrick Kane's streak continues with a dominant 6-1 victory over Blues

The Detroit Red Wings dominated the St. Louis Blues, fueled by an explosive first period where they scored three goals within the opening six minutes.

Alex DeBrincat played a pivotal role, netting two goals and providing an assist, while Patrick Kane extended his point streak to seven games with a goal and an assist.

“I think we’ve struggled with our starts in the past couple games, so that was an emphasis today. We did a good job, obviously, scoring three early goals and just trying to keep it up," DeBrincat said.

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde praised the team's performance, saying:

“We obviously hadn’t started well in our last three games, but the boys were skating tonight. We got some finishes in the first period, and we played a really complete game."

Blues interim coach Drew Bannister defended goaltender Jordan Binnington, who faced relentless pressure, saying:

“Binner was under siege right there. It had nothing to do with Binner at all. All the goals were a result of turnovers, odd man rushes. He had no chance on any of them.”

Zachary Bolduc celebrated his 21st birthday by scoring his first goal for the Blues.

“I’m pretty lucky I didn’t wait too long for the first goal. It feels good, but it was an important game for us and it’s a tough loss,” Bolduc said.

The Red Wings will next face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.