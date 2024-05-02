"We'd like transparency" "That illness must be gruesome" - NHL fans react as Auston Matthews gets ruled out for Game 6 against Bruins

The anticipation is at its peak for Game 6 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins. However, Auston Matthews, the star center for the Maple Leafs, will be unable to play due to his illness. NHL insider Chris Johnston confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that Matthews will not be available for this crucial matchup.

"Auston Matthews is out for Game 6, per Sheldon Keefe," Johnston tweeted.

Auston Matthews was pulled from action during the second and third periods of the previous game and subsequently missed Game 5. Despite his impactful performance in Game 2 with a goal and two assists, Matthews has struggled to make an impact in the other playoff games he participated in.

Since it's a big setback for the Leafs and an opportunity for the Bruins, NHL fans joined the comment section to share their opinions.

"We'd like transparency, but at the same time, it's Matthews and HE'S their star player. If the Bruins catch any whiff of what's been bugging Matthews, they'll either target him or the injury. It's the playoffs. Let's just hope we can pull off another win and force 7 for him." One fan expressed concern over the lack of transparency regarding Matthews' illness.

"That illness must be gruesome if he’s missing these games.", Another fan highlighted the severity of Matthews' illness,

The attention turns to the plan that the teams forge ahead of the Game 6 clash. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"It’s wild that some think he’d sit for something minor and calling for him to “man up” and play through the pain. Zero percent chance this is Auston’s call. He’d want to play." one fan shared.

"Sucks for the teams hoping to get Marner in a trade when the leafs decide to make a dramatic change. Now they will blame it on Matthews and Nylander being out" a fan wrote.

"The lack of transparency on injuries is ridiculous, he better be getting held out against his will, I can't think he's willing to miss a second elimination game, for something minor this has to be something they just didn't tell us about...." one fan said.

"Wow. They will prob win he'll come back for gm 7 than lose" a fan wrote.

Auston Matthews' absence pushed Toronto to summon courage and secure 2-1 win

In the game against Boston, Toronto was without star player Auston Matthews but managed to secure a 2-1 victory in overtime. Matthew Knies scored the game-winner, assisted by John Tavares. Jake McCabe also contributed a goal, while Joseph Woll made 28 saves.

Toronto's aggressive play and resilience were evident, despite missing Matthews. The Maple Leafs outshot the Bruins and capitalized on opportunities, showcasing their determination.

The fierce competition resulted in heated confrontations on the ice, with penalties issued to players from both teams. Toronto's victory sets the stage for a tough Game 6, with the Bruins leading 3-2.