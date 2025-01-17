"We'd be unstoppable with a competent goalie": Fans react as Edmonton Oilers complete comeback win over Colorado Avalanche after early 3-0 deficit

The Edmonton Oilers extended their winning streak to four games with a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. Trailing 3-0 in the first period, the Oilers rallied to secure a second road win in as many days, overcoming a significant deficit for the third time in their last four victories.

The Avalanche were coming off an overtime win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday and early on, appeared destined for another victory here. Right-winger Logan O'Connor opened the scoring at 5:17, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. Star center Nathan MacKinnon then scored two consecutive goals at 10:04 and 11:48, putting the Avalanche up 3-0.

However, the Oilers received a lifeline at the end of the first period when left-winger Viktor Arvidsson scored on a slap shot at 19:18, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Edmonton adopted an aggressive approach in the second period, with Brett Kulak scoring at 6:17 to narrow the gap to 3-2. Captain Connor McDavid then scored his 20th goal of the season at 14:49, leveling the scores at 3-3.

In the third period, 25-year-old defenseman Evan Bouchard scored the game-winner at 13:05. This victory improved the Oilers' overall record to 29-13-3, placing them second in the Pacific Division, tied at 61 points with the division-leading Golden Knights.

Fans took to social media to praise the team's incredible comeback effort and applauded the team's resilience and determination.

"WHAT A WIN!!! WHAT AN EFFORT BY THE BOYS!!!," wrote one fan.

"What a comeback boys! Proud of how this team keeps pushing and doesn’t give up even when down big!," reacted one fan.

"Great win! Hard work pays off," wrote another fan.

However, some fans focused on goalie Stuart Skinner, who made 22 saves. While some criticized his rocky start, others appreciated his strong netminding in the final two periods.

"As a city, we need to give skinner some respect. Rocky start sure, but he stood on his head the rest of the game. Made some big saves and we came out with the win," wrote one X user.

"Boy oh boy, Stu. I’m glad you made the big saves when we needed them, but could you not let 3 in right in a row next time?," reacted one fan.

"We’d be unstoppable with a competent goalie man. Enough with the comebacks," noted another fan.

Avs can't hold lead: Edmonton Oilers rally for 4-3 win despite Nathan MacKinnon's big night

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn

The Colorado Avalanche, fresh from their Tuesday win over the New York Rangers at Ball Arena, seemed poised to secure their second consecutive victory on Thursday night. Hosting the Oilers, the Avalanche dominated the first period, racing to a 3-0 lead.

The catalyst behind this early surge was Nathan MacKinnon, the league's current skating leader, who scored two consecutive goals in the first period. MacKinnon, the previous season's Ted Lindsay Award winner, has been a force to be reckoned with this season. Through 46 games, he leads the league with 72 points (17 goals, 55 assists), while also boasting 173 shots on net and a plus-16 rating.

However, despite MacKinnon's impressive performance, the Avalanche ultimately fell to the Oilers, who staged a remarkable comeback to win 4-3. This marked the Avalanche's second loss to Edmonton this season, following a 4-1 defeat on Nov. 30.

