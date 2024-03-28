"We didn't deserve to win": David Pastrnak reflects on Bruins' 1-3 loss to Lightning

David Pastrnak shared his thoughts on the Boston Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

In the post-game interview, Pastrnak expressed that the team wasn't at its best and didn't deserve to win. He acknowledged that it was a challenging defeat despite a strong game against Florida the day before.

David Pastrnak emphasized the need to move on from the loss and take it as a learning experience for the team:

"Obviously, we were not at our best; we didn't deserve to win. So a tough loss is too bad because that was a heck of a game by our group yesterday, and too bad we couldn't kind of roll it over today. Both teams are on like Tampa on a tough schedule we second game in the two days so tough, tough loss, but obviously, we have to move on and learn."

David Pastrnak leads the Boston Bruins in scoring. This season, the 27-year-old Czech forward accumulated 101 points through 45 goals and 56 assists in 74 games.

David Pastrnak and Boston Bruins lose to Tampa Bay Lightning

On Wednesday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning faced the Boston Bruins at Amalie Arena. The Bruins were playing their second consecutive game after defeating the Florida Panthers 4-3 on the road.

Mitchell Chaffee opened the scoring for the Bolts as he chipped in a pass from Nicolas Paul from the low slot at 10:06 of the first period. At 17:11, Danton Heinen tied it 1-1 for the Boston Bruins after scoring a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle off Pavel Zacha's assist.

Brayden Point restored the Bolts' lead to 2-1 at 6:50 in the second period, taking possession of Emil Lilleberg's wide shot off the backboards and slotting it back into the net for a wraparound shot.

Nikita Kucherov, the leading scorer for the Tampa Bay Lightning, scored on an empty net at 19:33 of the final period for a final scoreline of 3-1.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and posted an SV% of .958 for the Bolts in the matchup. Meanwhile, Linus Ullmark made 28 saves with a.933 SV%. David Pastrnak and the Bruins next face the Capitals on Saturday, while the Lightning will be up against the Islanders.