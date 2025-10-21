"We didn't deserve to win": Rangers captain J.T. Miller gives brutally honest take after 1-3 loss to Wild

J.T. Miller addressed the New York Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Miller, who returned to the Rangers earlier this year after being traded from Vancouver, talked about need for more focus and consistency.After the game, Rangers captain shared his frustration on the team's performance.“We have to find a way to bear down in those tight 2-1 games when, let's be honest, we didn't deserve to win,” Miller said. “But that was a game we could’ve stolen. It's happened to us so far. Not good enough, we know that. Turn the page and move on to the next one.”The Rangers started well when Artemi Panarin scored early in first period, ending their scoring drought at home. But Wild responded quickly through Jonas Brodin, tying game 1-1 just minutes later. After that, Rangers struggled to create chances and lost control of the game.In the third period, Danila Yurov scored his first NHL goal to give Minnesota the lead. Kirill Kaprizov later added an empty net goal to seal the win. The loss extended New York’s slow start to the season.Rangers coach Mike Sullivan also admitted the team didn’t match Wild’s intensity.“We scored early, which was great, but I thought we got outplayed,” he said, via NHL.com. “We knew we were going to play a team that was going to come in with urgency based on circumstance, and we didn't match the urgency. That was the challenge. We got outplayed tonight.”Goalie Igor Shesterkin made several important saves and kept NYR in the game, but team couldn’t capitalize on its chances. Minnesota outshot New York 32-24, showing more control through most of the night.Rangers rally past Canadiens with strong third period comebackNYR came back to beat Montreal Canadiens 4-3 at Bell Centre on Saturday. Rangers were down 2-0 early but responded with three goals in third period to secure the win. Artemi Panarin had a strong game with one goal and three assists. J.T. Miller, Mika Zibanejad and Matthew Robertson also scored, with Robertson getting his first NHL goal.After the game, coach Mike Sullivan praised the team’s effort.“I thought it was a real gutsy effort by the guys,” he said. “We go down two early like that, given the circumstances we’ve gone through, I just give the guys a lot of credit.”Now, NYR, holding a 3-4-1 record, will next face the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 23 at 7:00 PM EDT.