  • home icon
  • NHL
  • J.T. Miller
  • "We didn't deserve to win": Rangers captain J.T. Miller gives brutally honest take after 1-3 loss to Wild

"We didn't deserve to win": Rangers captain J.T. Miller gives brutally honest take after 1-3 loss to Wild

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 21, 2025 14:01 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
J.T. Miller calls for more focus after Rangers’ 3-1 loss to Wild (Source: Imagn)

J.T. Miller addressed the New York Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Miller, who returned to the Rangers earlier this year after being traded from Vancouver, talked about need for more focus and consistency.

Ad

After the game, Rangers captain shared his frustration on the team's performance.

“We have to find a way to bear down in those tight 2-1 games when, let's be honest, we didn't deserve to win,” Miller said. “But that was a game we could’ve stolen. It's happened to us so far. Not good enough, we know that. Turn the page and move on to the next one.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Rangers started well when Artemi Panarin scored early in first period, ending their scoring drought at home. But Wild responded quickly through Jonas Brodin, tying game 1-1 just minutes later. After that, Rangers struggled to create chances and lost control of the game.

In the third period, Danila Yurov scored his first NHL goal to give Minnesota the lead. Kirill Kaprizov later added an empty net goal to seal the win. The loss extended New York’s slow start to the season.

Ad

Rangers coach Mike Sullivan also admitted the team didn’t match Wild’s intensity.

“We scored early, which was great, but I thought we got outplayed,” he said, via NHL.com. “We knew we were going to play a team that was going to come in with urgency based on circumstance, and we didn't match the urgency. That was the challenge. We got outplayed tonight.”
Ad

Goalie Igor Shesterkin made several important saves and kept NYR in the game, but team couldn’t capitalize on its chances. Minnesota outshot New York 32-24, showing more control through most of the night.

Rangers rally past Canadiens with strong third period comeback

NYR came back to beat Montreal Canadiens 4-3 at Bell Centre on Saturday. Rangers were down 2-0 early but responded with three goals in third period to secure the win.

Ad

Artemi Panarin had a strong game with one goal and three assists. J.T. Miller, Mika Zibanejad and Matthew Robertson also scored, with Robertson getting his first NHL goal.

After the game, coach Mike Sullivan praised the team’s effort.

“I thought it was a real gutsy effort by the guys,” he said. “We go down two early like that, given the circumstances we’ve gone through, I just give the guys a lot of credit.”

Now, NYR, holding a 3-4-1 record, will next face the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 23 at 7:00 PM EDT.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications