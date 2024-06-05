"We got Corey Perry": Oilers' Adam Henrique has witty response on dealing with Florida Panthers 

Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique had a witty response when asked about dealing with the Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett in the upcoming Stanley Cup Finals. When a reporter pointed out that Florida has several bothersome players and asked if the series suits Corey Perry's style well, Perry laughed and looked over at Henrique.

"We got Corey Perry," Henrique quipped, drawing laughter from the media on Wednesday morning.

The 39-year-old Perry has built a reputation over his career as one of the NHL's most troubling opponents. Perry welcomes attempts by the opposition to get under his skin.

"That's kind of the way I've played my whole career," Perry said. "It's just who I am to be effective and how I've stayed in the league for so long, just adapting to different roles and different things.

"I've played against those guys a few times, even though the two guys that you mentioned, even when they're in Calgary, we had a few playoff series against them. So, it's going to be a fun, I'm looking forward to it," he added.

Perry has prior playoff experience against Tkachuk and Bennett from when he was on the Anaheim Ducks. His Ducks swept Tkachuk's and Bennett's Calgary Flames in the 2017 first round.

Perry won't be alone in trying to frustrate Florida's stars. Edmonton's Evander Kane is another star who has proven adept at getting under opponents' skin over his career. Kane engaged in an extended feud with Vancouver's Nikita Zadorov in the second round this year.

Corey Perry on ending Canada's Stanley Cup drought

Corey Perry downplayed the importance of ending Canada's Stanley Cup drought of 31 years ahead of the finals against Florida.

"We’re not putting extra pressure on ourselves to end this drought of no Cup in Canada. We’re just focusing on ourselves and what we have to do and what’s at stake," Perry said.

The most recent Canadian team to claim the Cup was the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. He acknowledges that the dry spell is often discussed, but believes it shouldn't detract from their focus.

"Everybody knows, the drought’s been out there, it’s been talked about and we all know about it, so it doesn’t need to be said any more. It’s about what we have to do," Perry said.

Rather than get caught up in the bigger picture, Corey Perry concentrates only on the task at hand: beating the Panthers.