Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers was fined $2,500 for slashing Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. The play happened in the third period of Edmonton’s 3-1 win. Myers’ stick also appeared to hit the on-ice referee’s face while he headed to the penalty box.Myers was initially not called for a penalty on the play, but later got a delay of game infraction. The fine is the maximum allowed under the CBA for slashing. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety confirmed the fine on X and wrote:&quot;Vancouver’s Tyler Myers has been fined $2,500 for slashing Edmonton’s Connor McDavid.&quot;Soon, fans reacted to the fine on X, and some said Myers should be suspended instead.&quot;Should be a suspension you fu**tards&quot; a fan wrote.sgm @sgm_oilersLINK@NHLPlayerSafety @NHLPR Should be a suspension you fucktards&quot;McDavid is a **. I applaud Myers efforts as we all hate Connor! Go #Canucks Go,&quot; another fan said.Suffering Canucks Fan @CanucksWontWinLINK@NHLPlayerSafety @patersonjeff McDavid is a HO. I applaud Myers efforts as we all hate Connor! Go #Canucks Go&quot;Like taking a steak dinner away from him; he won’t ever feel that leave the bank&quot; a fan said.Here are some more reactions to the fine on X:&quot;That should been a penalty. Dirty. He was baiting him. We know Connor takes slot…that’s part of being the best player, but that was dirty,&quot; a fan said.&quot;It’s all fun and games for canucks fans until it happens to their own players lol,&quot; one fan mentioned.&quot;This should have been called on the ice! 🤬 Officiating is brutal in this league and will only result in players being seriously hurt regardless of who they are.&quot; a fan pointed.Connor McDavid speaks on two-year extension with OilersEarlier this week, Connor McDavid signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers starting in 2026-27. McDavid chose the deal to help Edmonton build a championship team. The Oilers have made it to the finals in the last two seasons but have failed to lift the Stanley Cup.“It gives us a chance to continue chasing down what we’ve been chasing down here with the core guys we have in here, and we have a little bit of money to work with, too,&quot; McDavid said, via NHL.com. &quot;I think the deal makes sense to both sides.&quot;McDavid said winning the Cup motivated his contract decision. He wants to help the Oilers win their first championship since 1990.&quot;It’s about winning and that’s always what I preached, and I think this deal gives both sides what we’re looking for,&quot; McDavid said.Connor McDavid’s choice ensures the Oilers remain competitive. His skill and leadership are vital for their Stanley Cup hopes.