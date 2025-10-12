  • home icon
  "We all hate Connor" "Should be a suspension": NHL fans react as Tyler Myers gets fined $2,500 for slashing Connor McDavid

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 12, 2025 18:54 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers is fined for slashing Connor McDavid (Source: Imagn)

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers was fined $2,500 for slashing Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. The play happened in the third period of Edmonton’s 3-1 win. Myers’ stick also appeared to hit the on-ice referee’s face while he headed to the penalty box.

Myers was initially not called for a penalty on the play, but later got a delay of game infraction. The fine is the maximum allowed under the CBA for slashing.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety confirmed the fine on X and wrote:

"Vancouver’s Tyler Myers has been fined $2,500 for slashing Edmonton’s Connor McDavid."
also-read-trending Trending

Soon, fans reacted to the fine on X, and some said Myers should be suspended instead.

"Should be a suspension you fu**tards" a fan wrote.
"McDavid is a **. I applaud Myers efforts as we all hate Connor! Go #Canucks Go," another fan said.
"Like taking a steak dinner away from him; he won’t ever feel that leave the bank" a fan said.

Here are some more reactions to the fine on X:

"That should been a penalty. Dirty. He was baiting him. We know Connor takes slot…that’s part of being the best player, but that was dirty," a fan said.
"It’s all fun and games for canucks fans until it happens to their own players lol," one fan mentioned.
"This should have been called on the ice! 🤬 Officiating is brutal in this league and will only result in players being seriously hurt regardless of who they are." a fan pointed.

Connor McDavid speaks on two-year extension with Oilers

Earlier this week, Connor McDavid signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers starting in 2026-27. McDavid chose the deal to help Edmonton build a championship team. The Oilers have made it to the finals in the last two seasons but have failed to lift the Stanley Cup.

“It gives us a chance to continue chasing down what we’ve been chasing down here with the core guys we have in here, and we have a little bit of money to work with, too," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "I think the deal makes sense to both sides."

McDavid said winning the Cup motivated his contract decision. He wants to help the Oilers win their first championship since 1990.

"It’s about winning and that’s always what I preached, and I think this deal gives both sides what we’re looking for," McDavid said.

Connor McDavid’s choice ensures the Oilers remain competitive. His skill and leadership are vital for their Stanley Cup hopes.

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Edited by Ankit Kumar







