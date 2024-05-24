"We are here for the Hurricanes downfall" "Welcome to Edmonton Don!!": NHL fans react to Don Waddell's departure as Hurricanes GM

Carolina Hurricanes fans received unexpected news today as the team announced the departure of Don Waddell from his role as president and general manager. The announcement is shared by team owner Tom Dundon.

Dundon added that Eric Tulsky would step in as interim general manager while the search for a permanent replacement begins. Darren Yorke will assist Tulsky in his new role.

Expand Tweet

The news drew a range of reactions among NHL fans.

One fan, expressing a rather pessimistic outlook, commented,

"We are here for the Hurricanes downfall."

Expand Tweet

Another fan seemed to have a different perspective, humorously welcoming Don Waddell to the Edmonton Oilers.

"Welcome to Edmonton Don!!" a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Some fans raised concerns about the timing and circumstances surrounding Waddell's departure.

"Now you have to bring in a GM who has to have their coach decided for them. This will work out well," one fan tweeted.

Others pointed out specific incidents that may have contributed to Waddell's exit.

One fan recalled a recent press conference where Don Waddell and head coach Rod Brind'Amour allegedly made remarks that offended some fans.

"This is odd... 48 hours ago, he and Brind'Amour were making fun of Necas and his father at a press conference," a fan noted.

The mention of recent player signings also drew attention. One fan suggested that Waddell's departure may have been prompted by Jesperi Kotkaniemi's signing.

"Bro cursed them with Kotkaniemi contract and left," a fan tweeted.

"If true I’m surprised Brind'Amour was re-signed. Any new GM would usually want to hire his own coach," a fan wrote.

"Rangers broke this franchise," one fan commented.

Don Waddell's departure from Carolina Hurricanes’ front office

Don Waddell announced his resignation from the Carolina Hurricanes today. In his statement following his exit as Hurricanes president and general manager, Waddell has expressed gratitude for his time working for the organization.

“This morning, I spoke with Tom and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career,” Waddell said (via NHL.com).

“I have loved my experiences in the Triangle over the past 10 years, and together with a strong team, on and off the ice, we have accomplished many great victories. I am grateful for the support I have received from so many loyal Caniacs. This organization is in strong, capable hands and well-positioned for the future.”

He served as president from 2014, later becoming general manager in 2018. Under his leadership, the team achieved notable successes, including consistent playoff victories and a record sellout streak of the last 67 games at PNC Arena. Waddell's extensive experience includes managing the Atlanta Thrashers and winning a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings.