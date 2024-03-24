"We know we're the better team": Leafs star Bobby McMann beams confidence after defeating Edmonton Oilers

Bobby McMann of the Toronto Maple Leafs rocked it in Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. He was on fire, showing off confidence and skills as he led his squad to a 6-3 win.

Even though everybody was hyping up the showdown between Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid, McMann straight-up stole the show with his performance.

McMann's roots in Alberta added an extra layer of significance to the match, as he faced his hometown Oilers with a determined mindset. Reflecting on his upbringing as an Oilers fan, McMann expressed his delight at contributing two goals against the team he once cheered for.

Before the game, McMann told the media:

"There's more eyes on the game. More people watching. It makes it that much bigger."

Raised in Wainwright, Alberta, McMann's journey from a fan of players like Ales Hemsky to becoming a key player himself exemplifies the dream of many young hockey enthusiasts.

Despite missing key forwards Mitch Marner, Calle Jarnkrok, and Tyler Bertuzzi, the Maple Leafs demonstrated their depth and determination, with McMann leading the charge.

Bobby McMann spoke to reporters after the game (via sportsnet.com):

"I hope they're happy for me and not too worried about the Oilers losing that one.

"We came out with an attitude that we know we're a better team, and we want to dictate the play from the start. I think we did that. Proud of us for that. Yeah, they have some skilled players, and they pushed back a little bit. But we took it to them enough that it didn't matter."

The Maple Leafs' ability to execute their game plan and stifle the Oilers' offense demonstrated their maturity and composure under pressure.

Bobby McMann and Leafs secure 6-3 victory over Oilers

Bobby McMann emphasized the team's collective effort while speaking to reporters after the game:

"A lot of guys contributed to that."

Auston Matthews, the NHL's leading goal scorer, added his 58th goal into an empty net.

Coach Sheldon Keefe praised the team's competitiveness, despite goaltender Ilya Samsonov leaving due to injury.

“Our guys just competed hard, We played with lots of attitude.”

Pontus Holmberg's two goals and William Nylander's goal and assist contributed to the Leafs' 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Former Leaf Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, and Leon Draisaitl recognized Edmonton's defensive lapses, stating:

"We gave up a little too much the first 40."

The Leafs will next face off against the Hurricanes.