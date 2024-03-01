"We'll see how long it lasts" - Ryan Reaves gives his honest opinion on facing off Matt Rempe

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to face off against the New York Rangers, all eyes are on Rangers rookie tough guy Matt Rempe, especially after comments from enforcer Ryan Reaves.

With the game taking place on Saturday, Reaves shared his candid thoughts on facing off against the towering 6-foot-7 Rempe.

A tweet by NHL hockey writer Joshua Clipperton quoted Reaves commenting on Rempe's aggressive style of play, noting his efforts to establish himself in the league.

Drawing from his own experience, Reaves said:

"He's coming in league trying to make a name for himself any way he can. That's how I came in. I wasn't called up to add a scoring touch, for sure. It was to be physical and stick up for teammates and draw some energy."

Despite Rempe's limited NHL experience, he has accumulated 32 penalty minutes in just six games. Meanwhile, Reaves has only 29 PIM in a total of 32 games this season.

Reaves commended the rookie for grabbing attention with his gritty play. However, he remained realistic about the challenges of maintaining such a style in the long run.

Ryan Reaves said:

"Good on him. He's got some attention and we'll see how long it lasts."

As the Maple Leafs come off a recent 4-2 victory against the Arizona Coyotes, with the Rangers securing a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, anticipation builds for their clash at Scotiabank Arena.

With stars like William Nylander and Artemi Panarin leading their respective teams, fans can expect an electrifying matchup on Saturday, March 2, airing on ESPN+ and MSG.

Ryan Reaves dominates in intense Leafs vs. Coyotes game

The match between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Arizona Coyotes took an unexpected turn when Leafs forward Ryan Reaves squared off against Liam O'Brien.

Just 18 minutes into the match, the atmosphere crackled with excitement as the top fighters engaged. Reaves asserted dominance with a relentless barrage of right-handed haymakers, leaving O'Brien scrambling to maintain balance. Two colossal blows, the first dislodging O'Brien's helmet, Reaves' punches looked powerful and timed.

Despite O'Brien's efforts to retaliate, he found himself off-kilter, unable to mount a substantial defense against Ryan Reaves' relentless assault. Scotiabank Arena erupted in cheers as Reaves stood tall, trash-talking and reveling in his triumph over O'Brien. Turning to the roaring crowd, Reaves gave his signature flex.

Ryan Reaves' triumph inspired the Leafs, and they successfully secured a 4-2 win over the Coyotes, who extended their NHL losing streak.