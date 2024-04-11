"We lost to Utah Coyotes", "Team is embarrassed"- Vancouver Canucks fans express disappointment over 4-3 loss to Arizona in shootout 

The Vancouver Canucks suffered a tough 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena, leaving fans disappointed and venting on social media.

The Canucks rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game 3-3 in the third period and forced overtime, but ultimately fell short in the shootout.

Many Canucks fans took to social media to express their frustration over the loss to the Coyotes:

"We lost to Utah Coyotes" one fan commented.

Another fan commented: "You lost to Arizona I hope the team is embarrassed."

Here are some more fan reactions on X:

"Lots of work to be done before head on with the Oilers and playoffs.. we should of win that game tonight," one fan wrote on X.

"Take the point, bigger fish to fry on Saturday," another fan wrote.

"Oilers going to finish 1st in the Pacific, this team can't beat teams that ain't even in the playoffs. I pick The oilers to be Canada's team for the Stanley Cup," a user wrote on X.

"Guenther will forever haunt us," one fan wrote on X.

"Hronek worth $5MM/year max," another user commented on X.

"You guys aren’t winning the division lmao," a fan wrote.

The Vancouver Canucks are currently ahead of the Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific division by four points. The Oilers recently won against the Vegas Golden Knights with a 5-1 score on Wednesday.

Vancouver Canucks suffer 4-3 loss to Coyotes

The Coyotes took an early lead in the second period when Josh Brown found the back of the net at 5:46 with a rebound from Guenther's initial shot, scoring from the right circle. However, the Vancouver Canucks quickly responded, with J.T. Miller tying the game 1-1 at 18:32.

Vladislav Kolyachonok, recently called up from the Tucson of the AHL, gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at 19:28. His shot from the right point deflected off Canucks forward Dakota Joshua and slipped through the five-hole of the Canucks' goaltender, Silovs.

The Coyotes extended their lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Dylan Guenther scored a one-timer from the edge of the crease at 1:55, taking advantage of a turnover by Hughes.

Vancouver fought back, with Conor Garland narrowing the deficit to 3-2 at 11:18 of the third period. Garland fired a quick shot over Ingram's glove from the bottom of the left circle, courtesy of a pass from Nils Hoglander.

Elias Pettersson tied the game 3-3 at 16:18 on a Canucks power play. Pettersson beat Ingram's glove side from the right face-off dot, showcasing his offensive prowess.

Logan Cooley sealed the victory for the Coyotes at 4:51. Cooley capitalized on a backdoor pass through the crease from Guenther, securing the 4-3 win for Arizona.

Vancouver will face the Oilers at Rogers Place next on Saturday, holding two games in hand.