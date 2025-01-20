"We love America": Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet shares picture with beau from Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Wayne Gretzky, who is a four-time NHL Stanley Cup champion, attended Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on January 20. Trump has begun his second term as U.S. President.

Gretzky attended the ceremony with his wife, Janet, in front of the U.S. Capitol. They were both dressed formally for the event. Wayne wore a dark overcoat and sunglasses, while Janet wore a white outfit with a scarf and coat.

Janet posted the picture on her Instagram account, with the caption:

"We are so very proud , We love America🇺🇸 , We love Canada 🇨🇦 God Bless everyone !!🙏🏻"

Due to cold weather, the ceremony took place indoors in the Capitol Rotunda. This was the first time it was held inside since 1985. The event was part of a weekend of ceremonies and rallies marking Trump’s return to office.

Earlier, Trump suggested that Gretzky might one day become Canada’s prime minister. On Christmas Day, Trump joked that Canadians should start a "Draft Wayne Gretzky" movement.

"I just left (Wayne) Gretzky, ‘The Great One' as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada - You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign,'" Trump said, "He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!"

In his NHL career, Gretzky has played for teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, and New York Rangers.

Donald Trump has also suggested Wayne Gretzky as governor for Canada

On January 9, Donald Trump suggested Wayne Gretzky would make a great governor for Canada during a dinner with Republican governors. He joked that Gretzky would do a better job than anyone else but said the latter wasn’t interested.

"I was with Wayne Gretzky, I said, 'Wayne, would you like to be the governor of Canada?’ I can't imagine anybody doing any better than Wayne," Trump said with a smile, " Wayne was not too interested. But I think he probably would have liked statehood. He's a friend of mine. He's a great guy. He's the great one. We call him The Great One, right? He's a great hockey player."

Trump has also suggested that the Gulf of Mexico be renamed the "Gulf of America" and proposed taking control of Greenland and the Panama Canal.

