"We love an unconventional event": Adrian Kempe's wife Sian Nickson announces couple's 'surprise' wedding

Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe has tied the knot with his longtime partner Sian Nickson. On Tuesday, Nickson announced the news of their marriage with a series of Instagram stories.

One of the photos in black and white saw Adrian Kempe and Sian Nickson standing outside a chapel surrounded by palm trees. Sian wore a short, white dress and held a bouquet, while Adrian dressed casually in a white T-shirt and black pants.

Another photo showed a close-up of a bouquet resting against a wooden surface. The bouquet included white and deep pink flowers with green leaves and was tied with a white ribbon.

via Instagram /@siannickson

The next photo showed two cream-colored envelope boxes stacked on top of each other, both sealed with deep red wax stamps. In the background, a vase of greenery was partially visible. The caption of the story read:

“We love an unconventional event”

She also shared a carousel of two pictures in a separate Instagram post. The first image, in black and white, featured a close-up of the newlyweds’ hands intertwined, each wearing their wedding bands. One of them wore a simple silver band, while the other wore a Cartier Love ring.

“Surpriseeee. & i love you forever! @adriankempe”

Adrian Kempe and Sian Nickson are expecting a new family member

In September 2024, the couple announced that they were about to become a family of three. Sian Nickson announced her pregnancy in a special photoshoot where the couple posed together with ultrasound prints in black and white.

“+1💗”. she captioned the post.

Adrian Kempe and Sian Nickson have been together for almost five years now. They made their first public appearance in May 2020.

Sian Nickson is a Canadian model and fashion designer. Born on March 18, 1996, in Toronto, she began modeling in 2010 with Elite Model Management. She later signed with Meraki Models & Talent in Los Angeles in 2016 and Mannequin Studios in Singapore in 2018.

Nickson had originally studied fashion at George Brown College from 2016 to 2018. Before college, she worked briefly as a sales associate at Aritzia. Nickson is the daughter of Steve Nickson and Michele House. She has two siblings, Jack and Camryn.

